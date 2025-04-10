Best characters for The Great Cosmic Enterprise in Honkai Star Rail

With the commencement of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2, HoYoverse has introduced a new 4-star Light Cone named The Great Cosmic Enterprise. This gear can be acquired for free as part of the second-anniversary event, Star Rail WORLD. Since this LC can be equipped on any Erudition Path, Trailblazers might be curious about which characters can make the most of its abilities.

This article details the best characters you can pair with The Great Cosmic Enterprise in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best characters to pair with The Great Cosmic Enterprise in Honkai Star Rail

Before diving into the best characters for the 4-star light Cone, The Great Cosmic Enterprise, let’s take a look at its unique effect. The LC’s effect at Superimposition level 1 is:

"Mutual Benefit: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 8%. For every 1 different Weakness Type an enemy target has, increases the DMG dealt to it by the wearer by 4%. Up to a max of 7 Weakness Types can be taken into account for this effect."

The characters you can pair with this 4-star Light Cone are:

Jade

Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

Jade is one of the Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail that can deal a significant amount of damage to the enemies using her abilities, especially her follow-up attacks. When equipped, The Great Cosmic Enterprise can boost her ATK by a decent amount and boost her damage when the adversaries have multiple Weakness Types.

Since Jade is used to completing various activities with multiple waves of enemies, this Light Cone can be useful to her. Hence, if you don’t have another Erudition Light Cone for this 5-star unit, The Great Cosmic Enterprise is a great option for her.

The Herta

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides Jade, The Herta can also use The Great Cosmic Enterprise in HSR version 3.2. The character can easily deal a significant amount of damage to her adversaries. When paired with the aforementioned Light Cone, she can be more effective against enemies with at least three or more Weakness Types.

Since most enemies are weak to three elements, The Herta will be able to receive a decent amount of damage boost without doing anything on the battlefield.

Serval

Serval in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Serval is a great free-to-play character that can use the new 4-star Light Cone, The Great Cosmic Enterprise. On top of the passive 8% ATK boost at Superimposition level 1, the LC can easily boost her outgoing damage.

To increase the amount of damage boost you can get from the Light Cone’s unique effect, you can pair Serval with Silver Wolf to place additional Weakness Types on the adversaries.

Since The Great Cosmic Enterprise primarily focuses on the opponents' Weakness Type while granting a decent ATK boost to its wearer, most of the Erudition characters can use it.

How can you get this Light Cone?

To acquire The Great Cosmic Enterprise in this gacha title, you must play the Star Rail WORLD event and upgrade your Exhibition Venue to level 2.

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to this title.

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda.

