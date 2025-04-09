Honkai Star Rail WORLD event guide

Honkai Star Rail WORLD is the second-anniversary event that all players can participate in version 3.2. Completing the event will allow Trailblazers a significant amount of Stellar Jades and a brand-new 4-star Erudition Light Cone. The gameplay loop of this event is extremely simple, as players just need to tend to various booths in the Exhibition Venue.

Ad

This article details how players can complete the Honkai Star Rail WORLD event.

A guide for the Honkai Star Rail WORLD event

To complete the Honkai Star Rail WORLD event, you must finish all of its associated challenges. Moreover, you’ll get to unlock a new Light Cone and its Superimposition materials by completing certain challenges.

Gameplay

At the start of the event, you have to build an Exhibition booth and recruit Assistants. When building a booth, you can assign Assistants to acquire Gold Coins. Moreover, you can upgrade an Assistant’s level to boost the Revenue rate.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Castorice E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you get?

The Honkai Star Rail WORLD event Exhibition venue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Besides that, Pom-Pom will offer various deliveries for the Assistants, which will reward you with additional Gold Coins. Alongside the deliveries, you’ll get to complete “Exhibition Challenges” that will reward you with various items, such as Diamonds, Admission Tickets, Memory Card Vouchers, Inspiration Points, and more.

Ad

Every once in a while, Guest Occurences will appear that will grant you additional Gold Coins upon completing them. These Exhibition Challenges only appear when an Exhibition Day is active.

Once the day ends, you won’t be able to get more of these challenges. Every day after the daily reset, Trailblazers get two Exhibition days.

The Venue Level screen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After unlocking more booths, recruiting more Assistants, and upgrading them, you will be able to accumulate more Gold Coins and level up your Venue Level. Once you complete/unlock everything, there won’t be any restrictions, and you’ll be able to play the event continuously.

Ad

With every Venue Level upgrade, you will receive 60x Stellar Jades. However, when you reach level 10, you will get a Self-Modeling Resin instead of Jades.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail: Castorice build guide

How to get The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone?

Get The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone after upgrading your Exhibition Venue to Level 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After accumulating enough Gold Coins from various booths and leveling up to Venue Level 2, you will be able to acquire The Great Cosmic Enterprise 4-star Light Cone from the Honkai Star Rail WORLD event.

Ad

Additionally, you have to upgrade your Venue Level to acquire the LC’s Superimposition material, Physical Game Cartridge. Here are the level requirements to get all four of the items:

Venue Level 4 – 1x Physical Game Cartridge

Venue Level 6 – 1x Physical Game Cartridge

Venue Level 8 – 1x Physical Game Cartridge

Venue Level 10 – 1x Physical Game Cartridge

Check out these Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.