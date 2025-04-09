Castorice E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you get?

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 09, 2025 09:59 GMT
Castorice in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2, a new limited-time character, Castorice, debuted alongside her signature Light Cone, Make Farewells More Beautiful. After getting the new character, players can acquire her Eidolons by continuing to roll in the character event Warp banner to boost her fighting prowess. Additionally, Trailblazers can pull for her signature Light Cone to increase her overall effectiveness without losing too much Stellar Jade.

If you're wondering whether to pull for Castorice’s E1 or S1 in Honkai Star Rail, we recommend the latter. Read on to learn why you should get this 5-star unit’s signature Light Cone over her first Eidolon.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Should you roll for Castorice’s E1 or signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2?

Snowbound Maiden, Memory to Tomb (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

As mentioned, getting Castorice’s S1 is better than her E1. Although both her E1 and S1 feature an insane amount of value on the battlefield, pulling for this Chrysos Heir’s signature Light Cone, Make Farewells More Beautiful, will be more beneficial for you.

also-read-trending Trending

Castorice’s first Eidolon, Snowbound Maiden, Memory to Tomb, allows her memosprite’s Skill, Talent, and her Skill to deal additional damage to the targeted enemy if their HP is lower than a certain percentage.

This means that to activate the effect of Castorice’s E1, your opponents' health must be at least lower than 80%. If not, this 5-star cannot trigger Snowbound Maiden, Memory to Tomb’s effects.

Make Farewells More Beautiful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Castorice’s signature Light Cone, Make Farewells More Beautiful, increases her maximum health by 30%. Moreover, the LC grants a unique buff to this 5-star that allows her and her memosprite to ignore a whopping 30% of the adversary’s DEF every time she loses HP. Since Castorice loses HP whenever she triggers her Skill, you can keep this effect active at all times without having to focus on it.

As there aren't many free-to-play Light Cones that synergize with Castorice’s kit, it's better to pull for her signature Light Cone to make sure she can perform to her fullest when challenging most end-game activities.

For more Honkai Star Rail articles, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
