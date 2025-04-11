Honkai Star Rail: Castorice's voice lines about other characters

The brand-new Remebrance 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, Castorice, has become one of the fan-favourite units soon after her debut. While players are having a good time building and using her, some enthusiasts might want to know what the character thinks about other units from this gacha title.

This article discusses all of Castorice’s voice lines and what she thinks of other characters from Honkai Star Rail.

What does Castorice think of her fellow Honkai Star Rail characters?

Trailblazer (MC)

Trailblazer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Castorice promised Trailblazer that they will meet in the new world:

“When flowers bloom again, if we're lucky enough to meet in the new world, remember our promise.”

Polyxia

Castorice will join her sister in accompanying lost souls:

“Now I know everything. My sister was unwilling to see the flowers wither, so she kept vigil over them, staying by them until they reached the end of their life. Now, I, too, will join her in accompanying the lost souls.”

Aglaea

Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice thinks Aglaea’s hands are cold:

“Only a sufficiently cold hand can grasp the burning Coreflame.. Lady Aglaea must have come to terms with this long ago.”

Tribbie, Trinnon, and Trianne

Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice believes the triplets are the only ones who chose to come back to their cocoon:

“Everyone wishes to break free of their cocoon and fly toward the open sky as a butterfly, but they were the only ones who.. chose to return to the cocoon, all for the sake of this world's rebirth.”

Mydei

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice likes that Mydei grants his opponents a glorious death:

“Death brought by Strife is often full of pain and darkness, but what Lord Mydei grants to his enemies is a glorious and brilliant demise.”

Phainon

Phainon in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This Chrysos Heir thinks Phainon will lead humanity until the end:

“The more one has lost, the more adamant they are to regain everything... Perhaps that is why he will lead humanity till the very end.”

Anaxa

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

Anaxa advised Castorice to stay calm when facing the dead:

“He had once told me that I should stay calm even when facing the dead, and not tell them of my inner sorrows. It was only later that I understood ‘practicing how to die’ was the theme that defined his entire life.”

Hyacine

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyacine sheds tears for the ones that are suffering from incurable diseases. Castorice opines:

“Even after witnessing so much life and death, she still sheds tears for those suffering from incurable ills.. But she'll never let those tears into the patient's room. She wants to bring an ever-radiant sun to people's lives.”

Cipher

Cipher from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice believes that there is sorrow hidden behind Cipher’s words:

“She has been a demigod for a long time. Her thoughts are mysterious, her whereabouts elusive... She often laments that the Flame-Chase Journey is a business that will eventually leave her with nothing. Yet there seems to be an unspoken sorrow hidden behind her words.”

