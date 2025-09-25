Honkai Star Rail Cyrene ascension and trace materials leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 25, 2025 13:11 GMT
Honkai Star Rail Cyrene preview
Honkai Star Rail Cyrene materials explored (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyrene's ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail were leaked following the version 3.7 closed beta launch. The information was shared by Hakush.in, a credible third-party source. Provided the leaks prove true, you can farm all the resources ahead of time.

This article further discusses Cyrene's ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Cyrene’s supposed ascension and Trace materials

Leaks from Hakush.in show the ascension and trace material for Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail. You can refer to the following list to farm the some of the resources ahead of time:

Ascension materials

  • 308,000 Credits
  • 65x Sea Siren's Torn Fin
  • 15x Fear-Stomped Flesh
  • 15x Courage-Torn Chest
  • 15x Glory-Aspersed Torso

Trace materials

  • 3 Million Credits
  • Daythunder Anamnesis x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x8
  • Fear-Stomped Flesh x41
  • Courage-Torn Chest x56
  • Glory-Aspersed Torso x58
  • Bija of Consciousness X18
  • Seedling of Manas X69
  • Flower of Alaya x139
Ascending characters in HSR also require around 290x Traveler’s Guide. Make sure to keep them in your inventory to level up Cyrene.

Honkai Star Rail Cyrene kit, Traces, and Eidolons leaked

Fear-Stomped Flesh/ Courage-Torn Chest/ Glory-Aspersed Torso

Glory-Aspersed Torso is a 4-star ascension material (Image via HoYoverse)
Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are different rarities of the same ascension material. They are primarily dropped by enemies from the Titankin faction. You can also craft them via the Omni-Synthesizer or collect them from the Simulated Universe.

Bija of Consciousness/ Seedling of Manas/ Flower of Alaya

Trace material for Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)
Bija of Consciousness, Seedling of Manas, and Flower of Alaya are trace materials for Remembrance characters. You can collect it by spending Trailblaze Power at the Bud of Remembrance Calyx Crimson. The domain is located on the first floor of "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos.

Sea Siren's Torn Fin

Get Sea Siren&#039;s Torn Fin from Stagnant Shadows (Image via HoYoverse)
Sea Siren's Torn Fin is used to ascend characters from the Ice element. It can be obtained from the Shape of Sirens Stagnant Shadow located on the first floor of "Warbling Shores" Styxia.

Daythunder Anamnesis

Daythunder Anamnesis is a weekly boss material (Image via HoYoverse)
Daythunder Anamnesis is a weekly boss material required to level up Cyrene’s abilities. To obtain it, you must defeat the Sky Titan boss, which spawns at the Glance of Twilight Echo of War.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

More from Sportskeeda
