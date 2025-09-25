Honkai Star Rail Cyrene ascension and trace materials leaked

Cyrene's ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail were leaked following the version 3.7 closed beta launch. The information was shared by Hakush.in, a credible third-party source. Provided the leaks prove true, you can farm all the resources ahead of time.This article further discusses Cyrene's ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail.Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Honkai Star Rail Cyrene’s supposed ascension and Trace materialsLeaks from Hakush.in show the ascension and trace material for Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail. You can refer to the following list to farm the some of the resources ahead of time:Ascension materials308,000 Credits65x Sea Siren's Torn Fin15x Fear-Stomped Flesh15x Courage-Torn Chest15x Glory-Aspersed TorsoTrace materials3 Million CreditsDaythunder Anamnesis x12Tracks of Destiny x8Fear-Stomped Flesh x41Courage-Torn Chest x56Glory-Aspersed Torso x58Bija of Consciousness X18Seedling of Manas X69Flower of Alaya x139Ascending characters in HSR also require around 290x Traveler’s Guide. Make sure to keep them in your inventory to level up Cyrene.Also read: Honkai Star Rail Cyrene kit, Traces, and Eidolons leakedFear-Stomped Flesh/ Courage-Torn Chest/ Glory-Aspersed TorsoGlory-Aspersed Torso is a 4-star ascension material (Image via HoYoverse)Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are different rarities of the same ascension material. They are primarily dropped by enemies from the Titankin faction. You can also craft them via the Omni-Synthesizer or collect them from the Simulated Universe.Bija of Consciousness/ Seedling of Manas/ Flower of AlayaTrace material for Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)Bija of Consciousness, Seedling of Manas, and Flower of Alaya are trace materials for Remembrance characters. You can collect it by spending Trailblaze Power at the Bud of Remembrance Calyx Crimson. The domain is located on the first floor of &quot;Strife Ruins&quot; Castrum Kremnos.Sea Siren's Torn FinGet Sea Siren's Torn Fin from Stagnant Shadows (Image via HoYoverse)Sea Siren's Torn Fin is used to ascend characters from the Ice element. It can be obtained from the Shape of Sirens Stagnant Shadow located on the first floor of &quot;Warbling Shores&quot; Styxia.Daythunder AnamnesisDaythunder Anamnesis is a weekly boss material (Image via HoYoverse)Daythunder Anamnesis is a weekly boss material required to level up Cyrene’s abilities. To obtain it, you must defeat the Sky Titan boss, which spawns at the Glance of Twilight Echo of War.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.