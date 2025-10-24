Cyrene is a highly anticipated 5-star unit that will debut in the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update. Her banner will be available throughout the duration of the next patch, which launches globally on November 5, 2025. As such, many players will be able to summon the final character from Amphoreus, who treads on the Remembrance Path wielding the Ice element.Cyrene will take on the support role, being able to buff the combat potential of Chrysos Heirs and Trailblazer. She will be worth pulling for if you can pair her with multiple compatible teammates. That said, this article further explores Cyrene’s release date in HSR.Honkai Star Rail Cyrene release date, time, and countdownCyrene’s banner will launch with the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update on November 5, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The timing will vary for players from different regions. For instance, servers in America will see Cyrene’s debut on November 4, 2025.To avoid confusion, we have further listed below her banner release timing for major regions:America (November 4, 2025)Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 pmMountain Standard Time (MST): 8 pmCentral Standard Time (CST): 9 pmEastern Standard Time (EST): 10 pmEurope (November 5, 2025)Western European Time (WET): 3 amCentral European Time (CET): 4 amEastern European Time (EET): 5 amAsia (November 5, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmThe countdown below will further help readers track the time until Cyrene arrives in HSR:As specified, Cyrene’s banner will last until December 16, 2025, i.e., throughout the duration of version 3.7.All Honkai Star Rail 3.7 banner charactersThe Honkai Star Rail 3.7 banners will introduce Cyrene to the playable roster. She will be accompanied by multiple rerun characters across the first and second phases of the patch. Here are all the 5-star and 4-star units featured in version 3.7:Phase 1Cyrene (5-star)- Ice, Remembrance PathCastorice (5-star)- Quantum, Remembrance PathTribbie (5-star)- Quantum, Harmony PathHyacine (5-star)- Wind, Remembrance PathMoze (4-star)- Lightning, The Hunt PathLynx (4-star)- Quantum, Abundance PathPela (4-star)- Ice, Nihility PathPhase 2Phainon (5-star)- Physical, Destruction PathMydei (5-star)- Imaginary, Destruction PathCipher (5-star)- Quantum, Nihility PathMoze (4-star)- Lightning, The Hunt PathLynx (4-star)- Quantum, Abundance PathPela (4-star)- Ice, Nihility PathFollow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.