Honkai Star Rail Cyrene release date

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:46 GMT
Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail
Exploring Cyrene's banner release date in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyrene is a highly anticipated 5-star unit that will debut in the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update. Her banner will be available throughout the duration of the next patch, which launches globally on November 5, 2025. As such, many players will be able to summon the final character from Amphoreus, who treads on the Remembrance Path wielding the Ice element.

Cyrene will take on the support role, being able to buff the combat potential of Chrysos Heirs and Trailblazer. She will be worth pulling for if you can pair her with multiple compatible teammates. That said, this article further explores Cyrene’s release date in HSR.

Honkai Star Rail Cyrene release date, time, and countdown

Cyrene’s banner will launch with the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update on November 5, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The timing will vary for players from different regions. For instance, servers in America will see Cyrene’s debut on November 4, 2025.

To avoid confusion, we have further listed below her banner release timing for major regions:

America (November 4, 2025)

  • Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 pm
  • Mountain Standard Time (MST): 8 pm
  • Central Standard Time (CST): 9 pm
  • Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 pm
Europe (November 5, 2025)

  • Western European Time (WET): 3 am
  • Central European Time (CET): 4 am
  • Eastern European Time (EET): 5 am

Asia (November 5, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The countdown below will further help readers track the time until Cyrene arrives in HSR:

As specified, Cyrene’s banner will last until December 16, 2025, i.e., throughout the duration of version 3.7.

All Honkai Star Rail 3.7 banner characters

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 banners will introduce Cyrene to the playable roster. She will be accompanied by multiple rerun characters across the first and second phases of the patch. Here are all the 5-star and 4-star units featured in version 3.7:

Phase 1

  • Cyrene (5-star)- Ice, Remembrance Path
  • Castorice (5-star)- Quantum, Remembrance Path
  • Tribbie (5-star)- Quantum, Harmony Path
  • Hyacine (5-star)- Wind, Remembrance Path
  • Moze (4-star)- Lightning, The Hunt Path
  • Lynx (4-star)- Quantum, Abundance Path
  • Pela (4-star)- Ice, Nihility Path
Phase 2

  • Phainon (5-star)- Physical, Destruction Path
  • Mydei (5-star)- Imaginary, Destruction Path
  • Cipher (5-star)- Quantum, Nihility Path
  • Moze (4-star)- Lightning, The Hunt Path
  • Lynx (4-star)- Quantum, Abundance Path
  • Pela (4-star)- Ice, Nihility Path

About the author
Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
