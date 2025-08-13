  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail failed to obtain mission (3809) error: What we know about it

Honkai Star Rail failed to obtain mission (3809) error: What we know about it

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 13, 2025 15:58 GMT
Image showing Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail
Everything about the failed obtain mission (3809) error in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail community has come across a peculiar error while trying to claim the Nameless Honor mission rewards in the version 3.5 update. Apparently, a “failed to obtain mission (3809)” prompt appears on the screen, preventing players from obtaining the battle pass experience points. Unfortunately, there is no official remedy for the bug yet, but HoYoverse could be working on a fix.

Ad

This article further discusses everything about the failed to obtain mission (3809) error in HSR.

What is failed to obtain mission (3809) error in Honkai Star Rail

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The "failed to obtain mission (3809)" error in Honkai Star Rail occurs when players try to claim the Nameless Honor mission rewards. Hence, they cannot progress the battle pass, as the bug restricts you from obtaining the experience points. The issue could potentially arise due to a faulty game date or corrupted cache.

Irrespective of whether the error is client-side or server-side, HoYoverse needs to roll out an official fix soon. Otherwise, a player’s gameplay experience can be impeded, especially for those who’ve purchased the premium tier of the battle pass.

Ad

Is there a fix for failed to obtain mission (3809) error in Honkai Star Rail

As of writing, the community hasn't figured out a workaround yet, and neither has HoYoverse offered a remedy yet. However, the officials could be working on a fix, and the same will be rolled out soon. Trailblazers are advised to look out for a game update, which might patch the issue.

Ad

In the meantime, players can try some of the common workarounds to fix the "failed to obtain mission (3809)" error in HSR:

Restart the game

Restarting the game should be the first course of action to take when the error pops up. Doing so usually fixes any client-side issues, and it might miraculously work for this peculiar problem.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch notes

Verify integrity of the game files

Verifying the game files has fixed quite a few bugs in the past and could potentially be the remedy for the "failed to obtain mission (3809)" error in HSR. Here are the steps to complete the process:

Ad
  • Open the HoYoPlay launcher.
  • Click on the icon with three horizontal lines next to the Play button.
  • Hit Repair Now

The launcher will automatically scan all the game data and repair the corrupted files.

Uninstall and reinstall

If the problem persists, try reinstalling the game. Doing so might consume some time, but it is worth trying until HoYoverse fixes the error.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications