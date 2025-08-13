Honkai Star Rail failed to obtain mission (3809) error: What we know about it

The Honkai Star Rail community has come across a peculiar error while trying to claim the Nameless Honor mission rewards in the version 3.5 update. Apparently, a “failed to obtain mission (3809)” prompt appears on the screen, preventing players from obtaining the battle pass experience points. Unfortunately, there is no official remedy for the bug yet, but HoYoverse could be working on a fix.This article further discusses everything about the failed to obtain mission (3809) error in HSR.What is failed to obtain mission (3809) error in Honkai Star RailCan't claim honor mission byu/AyuSaga244 inStarRailStationThe &quot;failed to obtain mission (3809)&quot; error in Honkai Star Rail occurs when players try to claim the Nameless Honor mission rewards. Hence, they cannot progress the battle pass, as the bug restricts you from obtaining the experience points. The issue could potentially arise due to a faulty game date or corrupted cache.Irrespective of whether the error is client-side or server-side, HoYoverse needs to roll out an official fix soon. Otherwise, a player’s gameplay experience can be impeded, especially for those who’ve purchased the premium tier of the battle pass.Is there a fix for failed to obtain mission (3809) error in Honkai Star RailAs of writing, the community hasn't figured out a workaround yet, and neither has HoYoverse offered a remedy yet. However, the officials could be working on a fix, and the same will be rolled out soon. Trailblazers are advised to look out for a game update, which might patch the issue.In the meantime, players can try some of the common workarounds to fix the &quot;failed to obtain mission (3809)&quot; error in HSR:Restart the gameRestarting the game should be the first course of action to take when the error pops up. Doing so usually fixes any client-side issues, and it might miraculously work for this peculiar problem.Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch notesVerify integrity of the game filesVerifying the game files has fixed quite a few bugs in the past and could potentially be the remedy for the &quot;failed to obtain mission (3809)&quot; error in HSR. Here are the steps to complete the process:Open the HoYoPlay launcher.Click on the icon with three horizontal lines next to the Play button.Hit Repair NowThe launcher will automatically scan all the game data and repair the corrupted files.Uninstall and reinstallIf the problem persists, try reinstalling the game. Doing so might consume some time, but it is worth trying until HoYoverse fixes the error.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.