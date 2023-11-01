Honkai Star Rail Imaginary character tier list for November 2023

Honkai Star Rail, the turn-based role-playing gacha game from HoYoverse, boasts its ever-increasing variety of characters. Each unit is different from the others as everyone excels in different fields. Among the seven available elements, Imaginary is one of the strongest as it harbors one of this space odyssey's powerful DPS characters.

The units wielding the Imaginary element are dissimilar to the others as they follow different Paths. With that said, players might wonder about each character’s ranks. This article discusses playable Imaginary characters and ranks them in a tier list based on their performance on the battlefield.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the author's opinion.

Imaginary character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of November 2023

All playable Imaginary characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The above image displays all playable Imaginary characters ranked from SS to A tier, based on their performance in Honkai Star Rail as of November 2023. Each unit is thoroughly examined without Eidolon levels for an equitable judgment.

SS tier

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are simply phenomenal and have a flawless kit. Each can easily clear various end-game activities. The Honkai Star Rail Imaginary characters who deserve to be in the SS tier are

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Luocha

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the first Imaginary unit treading on the Path of Destruction and can deal an absurd amount of damage. He was released in version 1.3 along with the Master Diviner Fu Xuan, and with very little investment, he can vaporize his opposition.

On the other hand, Luocha is a supporting character in Honkai Star Rail who excels in healing his teammate’s health. He treads on the Path of Abundance and is the second five-star Imaginary character introduced into the game.

S tier

Welt (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is exceptional and can dominate the battlefield independently with a decent amount of investment. The Imaginary character who belongs in the S tier is

Welt

Welt is a standard five-star character released with Honkai Star Rail’s launch. As he treads on the Path of Nihility, he excels in dealing Imaginary damage to multiple adversaries at once. With a good team composition, Welt can defeat any enemies that stand in his way.

A tier

Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is excellent and overshadowed by others excelling in the same field. They require high Eidolons and proper investment to make an impact on the battlefield. The Honkai Star Rail Imaginary character that deserves to be in the A tier is

Yukong

Yukong is a buff-oriented support character treading on the Path of harmony. She debuted in the game as a featured four-star character with Luocha’s limited-time event banner. When fitted with the right equipment and placed in a specific team tailored for her, Yukong can shine on the battlefield.