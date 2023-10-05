Nihility character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

HoYoverse’s Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure gacha game that boasts an ever-increasing roster of characters. Every unit follows a different path and wields a distinct element. Those treading on the Path of Nihility specialize in dealing damage to their enemies through DoT (Damage over Time). Guinaifen, the newest Path of Nihility entry, will be released in the second phase of the title’s 1.4 version.

This article ranks every character in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 treading on the Path of Nihility.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Kafka and Silver Wolf are the best Path of Nihility characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

All Path of Nihility characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

All playable Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Path of Nihility characters are ranked in this tier list based on their performance on the battlefield. Each unit is ranked from tiers SS to A.

SS tier

Kafka in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

SS-tier characters are expected to dominate the meta in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. Each unit possesses an overpowered kit with various abilities.

There are only two Path of Nihility characters in the SS tier of the 1.4 version of the game:

Kafka

Silver Wolf

Kafka can quickly vaporize her enemies with little effort. She can deal colossal DoT (Damage over Time).

Meanwhile, Silver Wolf is an exceptional offensive support character. She can debuff her opponents by decreasing their DEF and can also inflict a weakness of an ally’s type on a single enemy.

S tier

Pela in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier characters are phenomenal and can shine on the battlefield with very little investment.

At the moment, there are only two Path of Harmony characters in the S tier:

Welt

Pela

Both Path of Nihility characters are excellent. While Welt can deal high damage to his adversaries and hinder their movements, Pela can remove a buff from a single opponent and reduce their DEF, allowing them to take an increased amount of damage.

A tier

Guinaifen in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

A-tier characters are decent in combat but require a significant amount of investment to give players results.

Three Path of Nihility characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 belong to this group:

Sampo

Guinaifen

Luka

All three characters can deal DoT (Damage over Time) but require some Eidolon levels to unlock their full potential.