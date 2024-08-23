Honkai Star Rail: Jiaoqiu voice lines about other characters

Apart from the character design and animations, voice lines are one of the most important things that make each of the units in Honkai Star Rail stand out. As for the newly released character, Jiaoqiu, the voice actors did an amazing job while lending their voice to this unit. Since he is one of the new characters, Trailblazers will likely be quite eager to know more about his interactions with other characters.
This article looks at Jiaoqiu’s voice lines about what he thinks of other Honkai Star Rail characters.
All of Jiaoqiu’s voice lines about other characters in Honkai Star Rail
About Feixiao
Jiaoqiu is loyal to Feixiao. This is what he says about her:
“General Feixiao is my benefactor and patient. A doctor's life belongs to his patient. I cannot leave this world before she's cured.”
About Moze
Both Jiaoqiu and Moze stay busy to make sure Feixiao stays healthy. He says:
“My duty is to heal the general, and Moze's duty is to suppress her eagerness. That's why I'm in charge of cooking and medicine, and Moze handles all the dirty work. You see, neither of us can slack off.”
About Jing Yuan
Jiaoqiu wonders if Jing Yuan’s smile is genuine or not:
“How much of that smile of his is genuine, how much of it is hiding something – Every time I see him, I can't help but wonder. Of course, this isn't his problem. It's mine.”
About Huaiyan
While Jiaoqiu has worked with Huaiyan several times, he never understood him:
“In the entire Alliance, Huaiyan is the most inscrutable of the generals. I've worked with him on more than a few occasions, but I can never seem to figure him out.”
About Sushang
Jiaoqiu first met Sushang when she was a toddler:
“When I first met Sushang, she was still in Suyi's arms, sucking her thumb. It feels like it was just yesterday when I was helping her skip classes and being scolded by Suyi.. I'm getting old.”
About Yanqing:
Jiaoqiu doesn’t like the fact that Yanqing treats his swords as toys:
“I didn't expect to see someone his age still using a sword as a toy.. From generation to generation, it seems some things never change.”
About Yunli
Jiaoqiu admires how hardworking Yunli is:
“Miss Yunli may be the youngest member of the Flamewheel Octet, but she is no less a swordsmaster than the other seven. Some might suspect her of benefitting from her connection to Huaiyan, but she could not have endured such rigor and refinement if she were not a valuable talent in her own right.”
About Fu Xuan
Jiaoqiu thinks Fu Xuan’s way of talking is quite strange:
“Anyone who says the master diviner is eccentric should pay a visit to her home world, the Xianzhou Yuque. That's the heartland of the followers of the Wisdomwalker. I'm guessing every conversation on the Yuque is some permutation of ‘he knows that you know that I know that he knows….’”
About Yukong
Similar to Yukong, Jiaoqiu doesn’t like to fight:
“Like Helm Master Yukong, after the war 30 years ago, I've grown weary of fighting.”
About Bailu
Jiaoqiu hopes that Bailu enjoys making medicine:
“ I hope that she actually enjoys the art of medicine, and that it's not just a responsibility imposed on her.. but that seems to be a predicament most Vidyadhara have to grapple with.”
About Lingsha
Jiaoqiu doesn't like Lingsha being the head of the Alchemy Commission:
“Head of the Alchemy Commission is not a position that can be filled with just a handful of good medical skills – even with the right skills, filling the position and holding it are two entirely different matters.”
About Guinaifen
Jiaoqiu likes that Guinaifen is living her life to its fullest:
“Guinaifen might not realize it, but by living her life like a roaring fire, she also illuminates the lives of others.. like the little flame under a hot pot.”
About Hanya and Xueyi
Jiaoqiu refers to both Hanya and Xueyi as monsters:
“Those two sisters epitomize the failures of the Xianzhou Alliance – no one can live well and no one can die well. If even death is a luxury, then what kind of monsters have we become?”
This sums up Jiaoqiu's voice lines about other Honkai Star Rail characters.
