Honkai Star Rail: "Large that tastes strong with a thick texture, has more colored layers" drink recipe guide

The ongoing Vignettes in a Cup event in Honkai Star Rail persuades Trailblazers to take on the role of a drinksmith at the Dreamjolt Hostelry in the absence of the owner. Bartending might seem like an easy job, but crafting drinks for patrons based on a general description can be confusing. For instance, Tin Man's order description reads: Large that tastes strong with a thick texture, has more colored layers.

Since there is no specific name, you will have to create a custom beverage that fulfills the client's criteria. To make things easier, this guide details the recipe for the specified beverage. We have also discussed how the drink customization works in the Vignettes in a Cup event for the reader’s convenience.

How to make custom drinks in Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup

In Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup, your primary goal is to bartend while overcoming all the challenges that come along. You must make sure that your customers are satisfied, even when they place some bizarre orders at the counter.

Thankfully, the game mode shows the flavor profile of the beverage and its ingredients to work with. All you have to do is pour mixtures based on the descriptions to successfully create the perfect drink for the patrons.

The flavor profile of the current drink and the order requirements are shown on the left side (Image via HoYoverse)

For starters, you must choose the proper glass size depending on the order. Next, pour all the ingredients accordingly to match the flavor profile. For instance, if they order something strong, you will have to select mixtures that match their preferred intensity.

Thickness and sweetness are also important parameters to look out for while customizing any beverage. Every ingredient also has a distinct hue, which is something you have to be mindful of if an order has a color preference.

"Large that tastes strong with a thick texture, has more colored layers" drink recipe in Honkai Star Rail

Large that tastes strong with a thick texture, has more colored layers drink (Image via Youtube/WoW Quests)

Tin Man’s Large that tastes strong with a thick texture, has more colored layers drink recipe in Honkai Star Rail requires the following ingredients and glass type:

Large Vintage Glass

Ice (optional).

(optional). 2x Practitioner Pepper

1x Odd Concoction

1x Ultimate Syrup

Now, select any garnish and serve it fresh to satisfy Tin Man.

Practitioner Pepper is a sweet ingredient with negative thickness. Its flavor gets balanced when you pour the Odd Concoction, which also adds a different hue to the drink. The Ultimate Syrup is the key to transforming the beverage into perfection.

