Honkai Star Rail: “Large with that vulnerable feeling” drink recipe guide

Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail have a responsibility to serve freshly made beverages for the patrons at Dreamjolt Hostelry, that is until they complete the Vignettes in a Cup. It is an ongoing event in Patch 2.1, where the end goal is to acquire maximum tip as a drinksmith.

However, not every beverage has a fixed recipe, so crafting a vague order such as “Large with that vulnerable feeling” comes down to instinct.

Fortunately, there is a small window on the crafting screen that shows the required flavors. This guide further discusses the “Large with that vulnerable feeling” drink recipe.

How to craft drinks in Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup

Always check the current flavor while mixing drinks (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail Vignettes in a Cup event can be a real grind unless you learn the basics of the drink crafting menu. Here are a few things to keep in mind while preparing custom orders for patrons:

The order signifies a customer’s preferred flavor, and you have to make a drink accordingly.

Usually, a glass size will be specified, so make sure to select the proper vessel before pouring all the ingredients.

Based on the specifications, pick up the proper base ingredients.

Watch out for the parameters such as Thickness, Sweetness, and Intensity as shown on the left side of the crafting screen.

The flavor of the final drink should check all the boxes of the custom order.

Do not hesitate to restart in case the flavors aren’t balanced.

“Large with that vulnerable feeling” drink recipe in Honkai Star Rail

"Large with that vulnerable feeling” drink (Image via Youtube/WoW Quests and HoYoverse)

One of the Dreamjolt Hostelry customers, Starlet, vaguely describes his beverage of choice as “Large with that vulnerable feeling”. Listed below is a drink recipe in Honkai Star Rail that aligns with the order:

Either Large Vintage Glass or Large Wine Glass (choose whichever is more appealing to you).

or (choose whichever is more appealing to you). Less Ice (since the order does not specify anything, it is completely optional)

(since the order does not specify anything, it is completely optional) 1x Soothing Soda

1x Blossom Dew

Stir

1x Puffergoat Milk

1x Dream Jam

Garnish

Something to remember is that you can always change the recipe as long as it matches the criteria specified in the order.

That said, Soothing Soda and Blossom Dew are perfect as the base ingredients due to their mild flavors. This leaves you with quite a few options to blend into this vulnerable beverage. The thickness of the drink can easily be overlooked, so make sure to keep it within the specified range.

