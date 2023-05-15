Honkai Star Rail Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle guide (Day 1)

As soon as you enter the Xianzhou Loufu region of Honkai Star Rail, you’ll come across a special set of puzzles that spans over three real-time days. These puzzle sets are the Luminflux Pyxis puzzles in Honkai Star Rail. This special set of puzzles requires you to move or rotate devices in a particular pattern so that the beam emitted from the devices destroys the orbs.

To activate the Luminflux Pyxis puzzles, ensure you have finished the main story quest Humming Antlers in Honkai Star Rail. If you have finished the Humming Antlers quest, you are free to activate the Luminflux Pyxis puzzles for your crew members by speaking to Master Gonshu, who resides in the top-right corner of the Artisanship Commission Map.

The Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle sets gets progressively harder with each subsequent day, with Day 1 being the easiest of the lot. However, if you still have difficulty solving the set of puzzles on Day 1 in Honkai Star Rail, this guide is for you.

Honkai Star Rail Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles Day 1 solutions

Compared to Day 2 and Day 3, the Pyxis puzzle sets presented to you on Day 1 are pretty straightforward to solve. All you need to do is rotate the devices to reflect the beam off each other to form a particular pattern that destroys all the orbs simultaneously.

Day 1 – Puzzle 1

The first Luminflux puzzle in Honkai Star Rail (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

Here’s the solution to the first Pyxis puzzle you’ll encounter in Honkai Star Rail in well-laid-out steps:

Step 1

Begin with the device under the light cone, and align it to the device located in the bottom right corner.

Step 2

Direct the device located in the bottom-right corner to the one located in the top-right corner.

Step 3

Once you aligned the aforementioned devices, watch the beam destroy all the orbs.

Completing this simple puzzle will also award you with a Basic Treasure Chest.

Day 1 – Puzzle 2

The second puzzle, on day 1, requires you to adjust five devices (Images via 100% Guides/YouTube)

For the second puzzle, you’d have to adjust five devices to destroy all the orbs. Here are the steps that you need to follow:

Step 1

Start with the device in the bottom left corner and align it properly.

Step 2

Adjust the device on the top middle towards the right-hand side to establish a connection with the device located on the right

Step 3

Rotate the third device downwards, located on the far right side, to connect it with the bottom right device.

Step 4

Direct the device located on the bottom right side horizontally until it reaches the final device located on the far left side.

For finishing the second puzzle, you’ll be awarded another Basic Treasure Chest.

Day 1 – Puzzle 3

Complete the third and final puzzle to move over to Day 2 (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

For the third and final puzzle on day 1, you’d have to rotate up to six devices. Here are the steps that you need to follow:

Step 1

Connect the first device to the device located on the far right side.

Step 2

Establish a connection between the devices located on the right-hand most side to the one located on the bottom.

Step 3

Horizontally connect the beam from the right to the left until it completes a full circle.

After completing the final Pyxis puzzle of Day 1 in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll be awarded a Bountiful Treasure Chest.

That’s a wrap-up from our end when it comes to solving the Day 1 Luminflux Pyxis puzzles in Honkai Star Rail. Click here to find the Luminflux Pyxis puzzle solutions of Day 2.

Keep regular tabs on Sportskeeda for other related content on Honkai Star Rail and all the latest news and updates of the gaming world.

Poll : 0 votes