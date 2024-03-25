Honkai Star Rail Luocha ascension materials: Location, pre-farming routes, and complete guide

Luocha will get his rerun banner during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 2.1. Luocha’s limited-time rerun banner is one of the most anticipated banners in this gacha title as he is one of the best Path of Abundance characters still reigning supreme after a few meta shifts.

Those wanting to summon Luocha might want to pre-farm his ascension along with his Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. Pre-farming is vital for building him immediately after you summon him.

This article details a pre-farming guide for Luocha that discusses the locations and necessary routes for the materials in Honkai Star Rail.

Pre-farm guide for Luocha in Honkai Star Rail

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha debuted in Honkai Star Rail during the second phase of version 1.1. As he is one of the oldest 5-star units, all of the materials required to ascend him are already available in the title. The following section lists all the ascension and Trace materials to upgrade Luocha to the maximum level:

Golden Crown of the Past Shadow – 65x

Guardian’s Lament – 12x

Seed of Abundance – 18x

Sprout of Life – 69x

Flower of Eternity – 139x

Artifex’s Module – 56x

Artifex’s Cogwheel – 71x

Artifex’s Gyreheart – 73x

3.3 million Credits

Tracks of Destiny – 8x

Luocha material locations

Defeat Aurumaton Gatekeeper to obtain Artifex's Module and its other variants (Image via HoYoverse)

The locations of Luocha’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail are detailed in the section below:

Golden Crown of the Past Shadow: Shape of Mirage Stagnant Shadow located in Backwater Pass.

Shape of Mirage Stagnant Shadow located in Backwater Pass. Guardian’s Lament: End of the Eternal Freeze Echo of War, located in the Everwinter Hill area.

End of the Eternal Freeze Echo of War, located in the Everwinter Hill area. Artifex’s Module, Artifex’s Cogwheel, and Artifex’s Gyreheart: Dropped after defeating Aurumaton Gatekeeper, Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, Entranced Ingenium: Golden Cloud Toad, Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish, and Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion that are mostly found in Xianzhou Luofu.

Dropped after defeating Aurumaton Gatekeeper, Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, Entranced Ingenium: Golden Cloud Toad, Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish, and Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion that are mostly found in Xianzhou Luofu. Seed of Abundance, Sprout of Life, and Flower of Eternity: Obtainable from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Abundance located in the Backwater Pass.

Obtainable from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Abundance located in the Backwater Pass. Credits: Can be obtained after completing various in-game activities such as Missions/Quests, Simulated Universe, Assignments, and Events.

Pre-farming routes for Luocha

Shape of Mirage Stagnant Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

To start, teleport to the Shape of Mirage Stagnant Shadow, located in Backwater Pass, to obtain the Golden Crown of the Past Shadow ascension material. Beat the elite enemy, Decaying Shadow, to complete the challenge.

Next, head to the Bud of Abundance Crimson Calyx located in the northern part of the Backwater Pass area to pre-farm Luocha’s Trace material Flower of Eternity and its other variants. You can also directly teleport on the Crimson Calyx to start the challenge and obtain the Trace materials.

End of the Eternal Freeze Echo of War (Image via HoYoverse)

As for the Guardian’s Lament Advanced Trace material, simply teleport to the End of the Eternal Freeze in Everwinter Hill to start the challenge. Defeat Cocolia, Mother of Deception to clear the Echo of War. As the aforementioned activity is a weekly challenge in Honkai Star Rail, you can obtain the boss drops up to three times. Hence, you should prioritize the above-mentioned Echo of War over the rest.

Lastly, Obtain Tracks of Destiny by clearing Simulated Universe, completing various events, leveling up the Nameless Honor battle pass, and purchasing it from the Embers Exchange Store.