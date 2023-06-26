Honkai Star Rail version 1.1's banners are divided into two phases. The first half, which is scheduled to end soon, features the elite hacker genius, Silver Wolf. The second half, on the other hand, is focused on both characters, Luocha and Yukong. Developers HoYoverse have recently shared a Tweet confirming the featured 5-star Light Cone and its subsequent 4-star counterparts for the upcoming boosted banner.

Eager players wishing to learn more about these Light Cones can read below. Details regarding the Light Cones will also be provided, including a summary of their effects.

What are the featured Light Cones in the second limited banner of Honkai Star Rail?

Greetings, Trailblazers! Let's have a peek at part 2 of the Light Cone previews for Version 1.1 "Galactic Roaming"~

Four Light Cones are present with boosted drops in the upcoming banner. Of these four, the 5-star limited Light Cone in focus is the "Echoes of the Coffin," which can be equipped on all characters following The Path of The Abundance.

Echoes of the Coffin is Lucoha's signature Light Cone, hence his ideal pick.

This particular Light Cone increases the ATK of the wearer by 20% and restores 5 Energy every time the wearer attacks a different target. Using an Ultimate while having this Light Cone equipped will boost the Speed of all party members by 16 points for one turn.

The other three featured Light Cones are of 4-star rarity and include the following effects:

Good Night and Sleep Well : Increases the damage dealt by the wearer to a target based on the number of debuffs it is inflicted with. The damage boost is set to 12% per debuff, multiplied by a maximum of three. It can be equipped on characters following The Path of The Nihility.

: Increases the damage dealt by the wearer to a target based on the number of debuffs it is inflicted with. The damage boost is set to 12% per debuff, multiplied by a maximum of three. It can be equipped on characters following The Path of The Nihility. Geniuses' Repose : Equipping this Light Cone will increase the wearer's attack stat by 16%. Defeating an enemy will increase the wearer's Crit Damage by 24% for 3 whole turns. It can be equipped with characters following The Path of The Erudition.

: Equipping this Light Cone will increase the wearer's attack stat by 16%. Defeating an enemy will increase the wearer's Crit Damage by 24% for 3 whole turns. It can be equipped with characters following The Path of The Erudition. Dance! Dance! Dance!: Using the Ultimate ability while equipped with this will Advance all allies' forward actions by 16%. It can be equipped on characters following The Path of The Harmony.

All four Light Cones are only available via a chance to drop upon summoning in the Limited Light Cone banners.

Materials required to level up the featured Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Each of these Light Cones requires a particular set of materials to raise them, with higher rarities needing rarer materials. For easy reference, here is a list of materials necessary for all the featured Light Cones in the second half of Honkai Star rail 1.1:

Echoes of the Coffin : Artifex's Module, Artifex's Cogwheel, Arttifex's Gyreheart, Sprout of Life, and Flower of Eternity.

: Artifex's Module, Artifex's Cogwheel, Arttifex's Gyreheart, Sprout of Life, and Flower of Eternity. Good Night and Sleep Well : Obsidian of Dread, Obsidian of Desolation, Obsidian of Obsession, Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, and Silvermane Medal.

: Obsidian of Dread, Obsidian of Desolation, Obsidian of Obsession, Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, and Silvermane Medal. Geniuses' Repose : Key of Inspiration, Key of Knowledge, Key of Wisdom, Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, and Immortal Lumintwig.

: Key of Inspiration, Key of Knowledge, Key of Wisdom, Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, and Immortal Lumintwig. Dance! Dance! Dance!: Harmonic Tune, Ancestral Hymn, Stellaris Symphony, Artfex's Module, Artifex's Cogwheel, and Artifex's Gyreheart.

In addition to the above materials, players will require a healthy amount of Credits and EXP materials to level up these Light Cones.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released worldwide for PC and mobile devices on June 7, 2023. A PlayStation port is in active development, scheduled for a Q4 2023 release.

