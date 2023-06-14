Honkai Star Rail Mr. Cold Feet: Should you turn him in?

While most Honkai Star Rail missions have a definite ending, a few side quests, on the other hand, offer multiple conclusions. On that note, Trailblazers can choose between different dialogs and objectives to reach contrasting outcomes that are subtle enough not to influence the storyline. However, players are put in a dilemma since the varying endings unlock different achievements and rewards.

Likewise, players are tasked with determining the fate of Mr. Cold Feet, later revealed to be Sampo. They can either choose to turn him in for his crimes or let him escape by the end of the "Opportunity Makes the Thief (Part 4)" quest.

Read on to know if you should report Mr. Cold Feet to the authorities in the specific mission in Honkai Star Rail.

How to encounter Mr. Cold Feet in Honkai Star Rail

To wrap up Day 3 of the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event in Honkai Star Rail, you must complete the final segment of the Opportunity Makes the Thief mission series. However, make sure to complete the third part of the quest to access it.

To initiate the mission, talk to Pela at the History and Culture Museum of Belobog. She will brief you on Mr. Cold Feet’s crime and his whereabouts, tasking you to lure him out for the Silvermane Guards. Now, head to the Gothe Hotel in the Administrative District to communicate with the criminal.

Once you are at Mr. Cold Feet’s doorstep, follow Pela’s instructions to trick him into letting you in. After knocking on his door three times, refer to the following list to correctly answer his questions.

1) Hm? Nobert, is that you?

(Low Voice) Yes, it’s me.

2) So, how much did the microfilm sell for?

Fifty thousand credits

3) Can you remind me how many pieces it had?

Um… A little less than sixty

If you correctly answer all of Sampo’s questions, he will let you enter the room. Needless to say, you can break the door in case you make a mistake during the interrogation. After a brief confrontation, you need to choose between the two outcomes to decide his immediate fate in Honkai Star Rail.

Why should you turn him in?

As mentioned, you will be faced with the dilemma of whether to turn in Sampo to Silvermane Guards or let him escape. By choosing the former, you are capturing a criminal, which is morally correct and abides by the orders of Pela. It will also reward you with 2x Adventure Logs.

Why should you not turn him in?

Considering that Sampo was a familiar figure and a helping hand during your initial struggle in Belobog, it is justifiable to let him escape for once. Moreover, he will likely run away from the guard’s grasp, so it is better to accept his bribe of 5,000 credits in exchange for his freedom.

