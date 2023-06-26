Honkai Star Rail Quantum characters ranked

HoYoverse's new gacha game, Honkai Star Rail, has many promising characters in its arsenal wielding various elements and following many Paths. Among the many elements, Quantum is one of the few that debuted upon the game's release. In the current version of Honkai Star Rail, only three characters wield this element, with two being time-limited and the other being a free four-star character.

This article ranks every Quantum character based on their role and performance in challenging and endgame activities.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Every Quantum element-wielding character ranked in Honkai Star Rail

3) Qingque

Qingque's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

The diviner of the Divination Commission on Xianzhou Luofu, Qingque is the only four-star character wielding the Quantum element. She can be acquired free by clearing stage 3 of the Forgotten Hall, letting players gain early access to her in Honkai Star Rail.

Qingque, as an Erudition path character, has a fun yet complex kit in her possession. She has single-target and AoE damage-dealing abilities, while her skill enhances her damage until the end of her current turn and drawing two jade tiles. Her ultimate is an AoE-type attack that deals Quantum damage to all enemies on the battlefield and draws four jade tiles of the same suit.

Qingque's playstyle revolves around her drawing and matching four jade tiles, her unique ability when she has four jade tiles of the same suit. This enhances her single-target type basic attack, which becomes a blast-type attack, dealing Quantum damage to two enemies adjacent to each other.

Qingque's damage heavily relies on her drawing four jade tiles of the same suit at random. This huge drawback significantly affects her damage output, making her an unreliable DPS unit for players with bad luck. It should also be noted that if players can get her Eidolons, her damage potential significantly increases.

2) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

A member of the Stellaron Hunters and a genius hacker, Silver Wolf is the newest addition to the Quantum element in Honkai Star Rail. Walking the Nihility path, Silver Wolf's kit is based on debuffing and dealing some Quantum damage to enemies. She is excellent at debuffing, helping players clear all challenging and endgame activities in the lowest possible turns.

Silver Wolf's skill and ultimate is an impair type of ability, while her basic attack deals Quantum damage to a single target. With this skill, she can apply DEF reducing and all-type RES debuffs to enemies. Her ultimate reduces the DEF of the targeted enemy for three turns while dealing Quantum damage.

Silver Wolf can add an ally's element type to enemies as a weakness, enabling her to be in mono-team compositions regardless of the activity and enemy weakness type.

In addition to that, she can apply Quantum weakness instead of the player's desired element as it is random, utilizing her abilities to their full potential in an entire Quantum team. However, this is currently not possible, as there are only three playable Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail.

1) Seele

Seele's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

A member of the Wildfire faction, Seele is the strongest single-target five-star DPS character who follows the Hunt path in Honkai Star Rail. Seele's kit is straightforward, making her easy to build, as she needs high stat values, especially SPD and ATK stat. Her synergy with most support characters makes her highly versatile in many team compositions.

Seele damage greatly relies on her ATK and crit stats. Upon activating her skill, her SPD increases for two turns and deals Quantum damage to a single enemy. Her ultimate is a single-target ability that lets her enter a buffed state and deal a massive amount of Quantum damage to the selected target.

Seele's passive talent is an enhance type of ability wherein, upon entering the buffed state after defeating an enemy, she gets an extra turn and a damage increase for that turn. Because of her damage output, she can quickly clear any challenging or endgame activity.

