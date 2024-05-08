Honkai Star Rail Robin teams guide: Best comps and characters to pair with

You might wonder what the best Robin teams are in Honkai Star Rail following the debut of the Halovian superstar. Miss Robin has finally arrived in the game, ushering the start of the Charmony Festival in Penacony while also bringing her musical talents and a unique kit full of surprises. Joining the Harmony roster, the character is set to usher in a new meta to the game.

Miss Robin is not a stranger to any fame, but fans have been spending a lot of Stellar Jades just to be in the audience and hear her sing. If you are someone who has just obtained her and is looking for a fun squad where she can fit in, check out the best Robin teams below.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

The best premium Robin teams in Honkai Star Rail

Best premium teammates for Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

Miss Robin's kit in Honkai Star Rail is centered around buffing your damage and CRIT DMG. It has an additional damage perk that only follow-up teams can take full advantage of.

However, the character isn't restricted to follow-up teams only. Any DPS can take advantage of the gigantic attack and damage buffs she provides, making her a viable Harmony support for most squad compositions.

Listed below are a few fun Robin team setups that you can try out in Honkai Star Rail. Note that any Sustainance unit (Abundance or Preservation) can work if you have them built.

Robin, Dr. Ratio, Topaz, and Aventurine.

Robin, Dr. Ratio, Yukong/ Bronya/ Ruan Mei/ TingYun and Aventurine

Robin, Jing Yuan, Topaz, and Aventurine.

Robin, Jingliu, Bronya, Luocha (Always use Abundance units in Jingliu teams)

Robin, Blade, Jingliu, Luocha

Robin, Black Swan, Kafka, Aventurine.

Robin works well with most characters in the game. However, we still recommend using Sparkle for Imbibitor Lunae team setups as she gives the much-needed Skill Points with her ultimate.

The best F2P (free-to-play) Robin teams in Honkai Star Rail

Best F2P teammates for Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are a free-to-play player, here are some F2P-friendly Robin team compositions for you:

Dr. Ratio, Lynx/ Gallagher, Robin, Pela

Herta, Lynx/ Gallagher, Robin, Pela

Dan Heng, Lynx/ Gallagher, Robin, Pela

Serval, Lynx/ Gallagher, Robin, Pela

Do keep in mind that you won't be able to claim Dr. Ratio for free from the mail anymore, as Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 has ended.