Honkai Star Rail: Silver Wolf voice lines about other characters

Silver Wolf is one of the Stellaron Hunter members in Honkai Star Rail. Unlike others who are a part of this notorious group, she is a little mischievous and likes to play games most of the time. Therefore, players might want to know what she thinks of her fellow Stellaron Hunters members and other characters.

This article lists all Silver Wolf voice lines about other characters from Honkai Star Rail.

All Silver Wolf voice lines about other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Kafka

Kafka in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka breaks/ignores rules and Silver Wolf likes that:

“Ignoring the rules is something Kafka and I have in common.”

About Blade

Silver Wolf wants to play a game with Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf is still waiting for Blade’s hand to heal so she can play games with him:

“He said he'd game with me once his hand healed up, but it seems like it still isn't any better.”

About Screwllum

Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf admires Screwllum’s personality:

“It is always me that has to make the first move.. That guy never loses his cool, does he?”

About Sam

Sam is one of the Stellaron Hunters members (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf thinks completing missions with Sam is quite easy and fast:

“Doing a mission with Sam is basically: Bang, bang...! Bang! And then it's over.”

About Firefly

Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf sympathizes with Firefly’s condition:

“If Firefly's life was a game. It'd probably be a high-difficulty, single-player, action/speedrun thing.. Everyone wants to play games like that, but no one wants a life like that.”

About The Herta

The Herta's idle animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf wants to know where The Herta lives:

“I heard that no one has been able to find out where she lives? One day, I'll definitely break that myth.”

