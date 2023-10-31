In Honkai Star Rail, support characters are the foundation of every team setup, as they are experts at enhancing the DPS character's fighting abilities. Some increase their healing skills to keep a team alive throughout a battle, while others give DPS units the necessary buffs. The game's support roster has many options, making it worth looking deeper into since players may want to construct some of them.

This article explores each supporting character in a tier list according to their pull value. To ensure fairness, their potential at zero Eidolon was considered prior to the final placement.

Note: The author's opinions are reflected in the ratings, which are subjective.

Honkai Star Rail support character tier list for November 2023

Support character tier list for November 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

All the support characters currently playable are ranked in the tier list above; a character's low ranking does not always mean that they are ineffective.

In addition, the arrangement is solely instructive in nature, and the characters may provide varying outcomes based on your construction. Use whichever unit you want because, with the right gear investment, they're all useful.

SS+ tier

Luocha is currently the best healer in-game(Image via HoYoverse)

Support characters, who can be employed in nearly every team configuration in Honkai Star Rail, are designated for the SS+ tier. They also have straightforward, powerful moves with no downsides, making them helpful in combat.

The following characters are the best and ought to be at the top of the tier list:

Luocha

Bronya

Tingyun

Silverwolf

In particular, Luocha is unmatched and has established a standard for all the healers in the book. Because of his strong auto-restoration and healing field, he is essentially a unique asset for end-game teams.

S tier

Yukong, Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission (Image via HoYoverse)

Many strong Honkai Star Rail supports that serve as the finest substitutes for some top-ranked units can be found in the S tier. The following characters are worth developing to raise your team's performance:

Bailu

Pela

Lynx

Yukong

Due to her proper accessibility as a debuffer in the game, Pela is currently in high demand. She may be squishy on the battlefield, but her gameplay is skill-point neutral, and her Ultimate can consistently tear through a significant portion of the enemy's defense.

A tier

Asta, lead astronomer at Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

Because of power creep, a few Honkai Star Rail supports have been moved to the A tier. With increased Eidolons and gear investments, the performance of the following characters is much better:

Natasha

Asta

Natasha had a high draw value prior to Lynx taking her position since she is an approachable 4-star healer. Although Asta can boost her allies and deliver some respectable damage on the field, she needs major investments and a shielder to stay alive.

That concludes our Honkai Star Rail Support character tier list for November 2023.