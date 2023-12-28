Honkai Star Rail Tears of Dreams guide: How to get, use, and more

Tears of Dreams is a new currency in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, contributing to the QoL changes of the game. It has been granted once for free via the in-game email to give players an idea of the currency's usage. However, the rest of the Tears can be obtained from the Nameless Honor BP's paid track.

This article will guide you through the basics of Tears of Dreams. To summarize its usage, you can apply a specific number of Tears to obtain the missing Path materials during ascension.

For example, if you are missing "Arrow of the Beast Hunter" for Hunt Path, the game will allow you to exchange the missing materials with a specific number of Tears.

Tears of Dreams in Honkai Star Rail

Using Tears of Dreams for exchanging Path materials (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Tears of Dreams are new currencies that can be obtained to progress quickly through character ascensions. While HoYoverse has provided 150 of them through the in-game email, the rest are locked behind a paywall in the battle pass.

Here is the official description of Tears of Dreams in Honkai Star Rail:

"Sealed thoughts and feelings. Can substitute Path Materials when they are insufficient. The substitution ratio of Tears of Dreams varies depending on the materials' rarity."

Note that the required Tears can increase based on the rarity of the Hunt material needed.

How to get Tears of Dreams in Honkai Star Rail

Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Tears of Dreams can be obtained from the paid track of Nameless Honor alongside Herta Contract Resource Supply V2. The latter drops 150 Tears and can be purchased six times per update. In the Nameless Honor Battle Pass, here are the tiers and the number of Tears available:

Level 15 : 24.

: 24. Level 20: 24

24 Level 25: 24

24 Level 35 : 24

: 24 Level 40: 72

72 Level 45: 72

72 Level 50: 72

Hence, a total of 316 Tears can be obtained from the Battle Pass. However, players are not recommended to get the Battle Pass solely for the Tears, as Hunt materials are pretty easy to farm in-game.

How to use Tears of Dreams in Honkai Star Rail

Tears of Dreams can be used to exchange any missing Path materials in the game. As mentioned earlier, the game will allow you to exchange the missing materials, as shown in the image below.

Prompt to use the materials (Image via HoYoverse)

If you do not see the prompt to use the Tears for exchanging the Path materials, it is because you already own the same Path materials of a lower tier. For example, assume you do not have the required "Oath of Steel" blue tier materials for the Traces of a Preservation character. The prompt for using the Tears will not appear if you already own "Endurance of Bronze" in the green tier.

Oath of Steel in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

In such cases, your only option is synthesizing the materials to the desired rarity.

For more guides and updates, follow Sportskeekda.