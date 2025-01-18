Honkai Star Rail: The Herta voice lines about other characters

Similar to most Honkai Star Rail characters, The Herta also features numerous voice lines. Out of all, there are several lines that let players know what this 5-star Erudition unit actually thinks about some of the other units in the game. Since The Herta is a newly released unit, Trailblazers might want to familiarize themselves with her.

For those players, we will list all The Herta voice lines about other characters in Honkai Star Rail.

All The Herta voice lines about fellow Honkai Star Rail characters

About Trailblazer (MC)

Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta finds Trailblazer interesting, she thinks:

“You always manage to pull out something new every time I'm on the verge of losing interest in you. Are you doing that on purpose? Maybe, just maybe, you know what makes me tick.”

About Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta thinks failure is the best thing that can happen to a genius:

“Every time I heard that her experiments failed, I'd rush over ASAP and congratulate her with utmost sincerity – there's nothing more precious than failures for a genius.”

About Screwllum

Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta and Screwllum are on equal footing. She opines:

“He's better than me in logic and finesse. I'm better than him in talent and achievements. We stand toe-to-toe in taste and dress. Therefore, in conclusion, we're equals.”

About Asta

Asta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta thinks Asta is perfect for Herta Space Station’s manager role:

“Asta is an outstanding manager. Someone less skilled would have already let us geniuses ruin more than ten space stations.”

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta thinks Silver Wolf is a prankster. She states:

“Who? Oh, that young lady who loves to prank. I'll remember her name when she finally understands the game that adults play.”

About Himeko

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta likes the coffee Himeko brews:

“I've always thought that the coffee I make is fitting for high-intensity scientific research, but Himeko really trumped me on that front – I admit defeat in terms of innovative coffee brewing.”

About Welt

Welt (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta wants to know about Welt’s past:

“He has sharp eyes. He's not actually near-sighted, right? Those who like to wear glasses often conceal themselves behind those lenses. Pity I don't have a lot of free time — otherwise I'd like to pry into his past, too.”

