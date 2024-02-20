Honkai Star Rail: The Trees At Peace mission location and guide

Honkai Star Rail's Penacony region features a variety of quests that offer rewards upon completion. One of them is called The Trees At Peace. While other quests can be easy to find and start, this one can be a little tricky to access as it requires players to go to a specific location and talk to an NPC.

This article uncovers The Trees At Peace quest and explains how to complete it in Honkai Star Rail.

Location of The Trees At Peace mission in Honkai Star Rail and how to start

You can find Chadwick sitting on this bench (Image via HoYoverse)

To start The Trees At Peace Adventure Mission in Honkai Star Rail, you must talk to Chadwick, an NPC located in Dream’s Edge.

The quickest way to get to him is to teleport to The Family’s Construction Authority Space Anchor. You will find Chadwick sitting on a bench right beside the fountain.

How to complete The Trees At Peace mission in Honkai Star Rail

Talk to Screwllum to progress through the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Start the The Trees At Peace Adventure Mission in Honkai Star Rail by talking to Chadwick in Dream’s Edge. After the dialogue ends, talk to Clockie near the fountain. This will lead you to discover that he is hiding something.

Before proceeding, ensure you have an Angry gear to complete Chadwick’s Emo Dial. Completing his Emo Dial will lead him to reveal that he used to be a Genius Society member.

To make sure the information is true, start a conversation with Herta. You must visit The Herta Space Station to progress further into the quest.

Teleport to Herta’s Office. You will see Screwllum beside Herta. Go towards them to start the dialogue. After scrolling through the dialogues, go to The Reverie Hotel’s lobby with Screwllum to confront the Bloodhound Family.

Chadwick's room in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

After the confrontation, go to Chadwick’s locked room in The Reverie Hotel, talk to Moira, and enter the room to investigate.

Interact with the dusty suitcase, fireplace, and the Dreampool to find clues and talk to Screwllum. After the dialogue ends, Screwllum will give you medicine of unknown use and teleport back to The Family’s Construction Authority Space Anchor.

Talk to Chadwick near the stairs to enter his Emoscape. Witness Chadwick's previous experiences in The Herta Space Station while defeating numerous adversaries in the Emoscape.

After completing the first part of the Emoscape, head towards the second room, where you will come across a jigsaw puzzle.

The medicine of unknown use (Image via HoYoverse)

Find all three missing puzzle pieces scattered across the room. Completing the puzzle will make Screwllum appear in front of Chadwick. The two will start a conversation, and Chadwick will ask Screwllum for help.

After the dialogue ends, you will be teleported into the study hall along with Chadwick. Interact with the papers on the table, the pile of books, and the drawer near the entrance of the room to find clues to progress further.

After the conversation between Screwllum and Chadwick ends, help the latter stand up and accompany him on his final journey.

Head to the Seclusion Zone in The Herta Space Station and follow the quest marker to start a conversation with Herta and Screwllum. Head inside the room and deactivate all three life support devices to let Chadwick finally take rest.

After burning all dialogues, the quest will end, and you will be rewarded with 50 Stellar Jades, Credits, and various in-game materials.

Completing this quest will also unlock the “The Good Deeds a Man Has Done” Achievement in Honkai Star Rail.