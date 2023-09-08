Honkai Star Rail tier list for best characters in September 2023

Team building is the most important aspect of HoYoverse’s Honkai Star Rail. This is a sequel to Honkai Impact 3rd, another popular title from the same developers. Once you find the best performers in the meta, you will always have the perfect team to fight with.

This Honkai Star Rail tier list will divide the game's characters based on their roles. We will rank the best Damage Dealers, Offensive Supports, and Defensive Supports in three different segments. We have categorized these champions into six different tiers—the S+ tier is for the best-performing champions, and the D tier is for the worst performers.

However, some characters in the lower tiers of the list can be immensely effective for you in battles in the Memory of Chaos, provided you have invested enough time in them.

Honkai Star Rail tier list: All the Star Rail characters ranked in September 2023

Honkai Star Rail offers constant updates to ensure gamers have an engaging experience. These frequent changes to the game involve hero adjustments, making it hard for players to keep track of the best-performing characters to choose from at any given time.

For example, Imbibitor Lunae became an instant hit among Damage Dealers with the recent patch. As a result of Lunae's power and impact, characters like Seele and Kafka have fallen from their previous S+ tier positions.

Similarly, the new E6 update has seen some characters suddenly rise to power, like Tingyun and others.

Damage Dealers

These characters on the list are the most popular champions gamers opt for. They are specifically designed to deal the most damage to enemies. Their Ultimates deal massive damage and can easily turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Here are the best Weakness Breakers in Honkai Star Rail.

S+ tier: Imbibitor Lunae

Imbibitor Lunae S tier: Blade, Kafka, Seele

Blade, Kafka, Seele A tier: Clara, Jing Yuan, Qingque, Yanqing

Clara, Jing Yuan, Qingque, Yanqing B tier: Dan Heng, Hook, Luka, Sampo, Sushang

Dan Heng, Hook, Luka, Sampo, Sushang C tier: Arlan, Himeko, Serval

Arlan, Himeko, Serval D tier: Herta, Trailblazer

Offensive Supports

Offensive Support characters are probably the most balanced on your team. While Damage Dealers can annihilate the enemy team, they need the help of these champions to take cover when low on health. These champions debuff your enemies to help the Weakness Breakers previously mentioned.

The kits of these champions synergize with the best DPS characters in the title. Check out the ranking for the best Offensive Supports in Honkai Star Rail.

S+ tier: Bronya, Silver Wolf

Bronya, Silver Wolf S tier: Tingyun

Tingyun A tier: Asta, Welt, Yukong

Asta, Welt, Yukong B tier: Pela

Defensive Supports

While the Offensive Support characters maintain the flow of attack when your Damage Dealers need to retreat, these champions will help with healing. The main role of these champions is to provide HP buffs and reduce the damage taken by teammates.

Here, you can find the best healers ranked in the Honkai Star Rail tier list:

S+ tier: Luocha

Luocha S tier: Bailu, Gepard

Bailu, Gepard A tier: March 7th, Natasha, Trailblazer (Fire)

That concludes the Honkai Star Rail tier list for September 2023. This list ranks all the champions in the game based on their performance in this meta. Follow us to find more amazing tier lists for other MOBA and Gacha games.