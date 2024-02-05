Honkai Star Rail upcoming banners leak

Honkai Star Rail has geared up to introduce the massive Penacony region, and with that, Trailblazers will see the debut of a variety of new individuals. Various leakers online have worked around the clock to offer a glimpse at upcoming characters. In addition, quite a few 5-star and 4-star units have been officially revealed by HoYoverse as a means to promote the upcoming content.

This article compiles both confirmed and speculative banner details for versions 2.0 to 2.6.

Honkai Star Rail banner for versions 2.0 to 2.6 leaked

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 banner

As of writing, the version 2.0 banner details do not qualify as leaks since HoYoverse has already revealed them, with the update releasing in less than two days. Here are the characters that will be officially released in the patch:

1st half : Black Swan (Wind/ Nihility) and Imbibitor Lunae (Imaginary/ Destruction) as 5-stars, with Misha (Ice/ Destruction) as a 4-star unit.

: Black Swan (Wind/ Nihility) and Imbibitor Lunae (Imaginary/ Destruction) as 5-stars, with Misha (Ice/ Destruction) as a 4-star unit. 2nd half: Sparkle (Quantum/ Harmony) and Jing Yuan (Lightning/ Erudition) as 5-stars.

Among them, Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha will be debuting as new characters. That said, the Honkai Star Rail v2.0 can be pre-downloaded on PC, Android, and iOS devices.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner

The good thing about Star Rail is how a lot of its upcoming characters, mostly associated with the Penacony region, have already been revealed by HoYoverse. Listed below are the individuals making up the version 2.1 banners:

1st half : Acheron (Lightning/ Nihility) will be featured as a 5-star unit.

: Acheron (Lightning/ Nihility) will be featured as a 5-star unit. 2nd half: Aventurine (Imaginary/ Preservation) as a 5-star character, with Gallagher (Fire/ Abundance) as a 4-star unit.

The cover art of all the Honkai Star Rail v2.1 characters has been officially showcased in the latest drip marketing campaign. Acheron, in particular, is one of the highly anticipated 5 stars, as she shares an uncanny resemblance with Raiden Mei, the Herrscher of Thunder in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2-2.6 banner

Here is a list of leaked characters expected to be released in version 2.2 and beyond:

Firefly

Robin (Physical/ Harmony)

Boothill (Physical/ Hunt)

Duke Inferno

Akash

Caterina

Constance

Dubra

We still lack information about the elements and Paths for many of these characters, such as Firefly, Duke Inferno, and more. However, all of them are somehow connected to Penacony, so there is a high chance of their arrival in one of the banners within the v2.6 update.

Firefly is expected to debut in patch 2.2, along with Robin.

