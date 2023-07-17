Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update: 5 new things to watch out for

The long-awaited Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update is just around the corner. Trailblazers worldwide are waiting for this update with excitement as the Stellaron Hunters duo, Blade and Kafka, will make their debut. Version 1.2 is filled with many fresh activities and events to complete and get rewarded. But there may be many unfortunate Trailblazers who do not know what to do as they don't have much information about the upcoming version.

This article lists five new things that trailblazers should watch out for in the Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update.

New weekly boss and companion missions for Kafka and Yukong, plus more in Honkai Star Rail version 1.2

1) Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall are getting a new level

Simulated Universe

The Simulated Universe is one of the most challenging activities to complete in Honkai Star Rail as it is an endgame activity. In version 1.2, a world gets added to the Simulated Universe, World 7. Trailblazers must complete the Trailblaze mission "Xianzhou Luofu - humming Antlers, Entwined Horns" and clear Simulated Universe: World 6 to unlock the new World.

Players can use their Trailblaze Power or Immersifier to obtain the two new sets of Planar Ornaments from Immersion rewards.

Forgotten Hall

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Event Start Date

Permanently available after the Version 1.2 update

Learn More:



#HonkaiStarRail Forgotten Hall: The Voyage of Navis Astriger Opens — Clear Memory of Xianzhou Stage 1 to Obtain the Character Yukong■ Event Start DatePermanently available after the Version 1.2 updateLearn More: hoyo.link/62tVDGAd

Forgotten Hall: The Voyage of Navis Astriger opens in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail. If the Trailblazers are familiar with the spiral abyss from Genshin Impact, the Forgotten Hall is similar to that. Players must complete the Trailblaze mission "Xianzhou Luofu - A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant" to unlock the new Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou.

After they clear Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou stage one in Honkai Star Rail, they will obtain the four-star Imaginary: Harmony character, Yukong, for free as a reward.

2) New weekly boss

Phantylia the Undying (Image via HoYoverse)

After the release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.2, Trailblazers can start the Trailblaze Mission "Topclouded Towerthrust." When they are at the final part, they will have to face Phantylia the Undying. After defeating her once, she will join the Echo of War and drop the advanced Trace materials for Blade, Kafka, and Luka, "Regret of Infinite Ochema." The Echo of War has limited weekly rewards, so players are advised to plan before claiming the rewards.

Phantylia the Undying's battle has three phases. In the first, she summons Abundance lotuses that heal her while reducing the player team's skill point. In the second phase, she summons Destruction lotuses that reduce an ally's max health and, when in bloom, deal damage to a single target. And the abilities she uses in the third phase are yet to be revealed. Hence, players will have to fight Phantylia themselves to find out.

3) New in-game events, including 10 free pulls

Gift of Odessey check-in event (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 has many exciting events in its inventory for the Trailblazers to complete. They are Underground Treasure Hunt, Tales of the Fantastic, Where Are You, Mystery Trotter?, Planar Fissure, Realm of the Strange, and the Gift of Odessy check-in event. Each is different from theother, and Trailblazers need to do various things to complete them.

During the Planar Fissure event, players can obtain more Planar Ornaments from the immersion devices in the Simulated Universe for a limited time. The Realm of the Strange event will boost the drop rate of Cavern Relics for a limited duration. Players can challenge Caverns of Corrosion during the event to earn double rewards.

In version 1.2, gamers will encounter the Gift of Odessy check-in event. Trailblazers who log into Honkai Star Rail for seven days during the event will acquire 10 Star Rail Special Passes. One more note, players can log in after seven days straight for the event.

4) Blade, Kafka, and Luka are the 3 new characters

Kafka, Blade, and Luka are the three new characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 1.2 introduces three new characters to Honkai Star Rail. Two are the notorious Stellaron Hunters duo Blade and Kafka, and the other is the Underworld fight club champion, Luka.

Blade and Kafka are both 5-star characters and have their limited-time warp banners, along with their signature 5-star Light cone banner, scheduled in version 1.2. In Kafka's Limited time warp banner, players can also obtain the fight club champion Luka as he is a featured 4-star character with a drop-rate boost.

Blade excels at dealing with Wind damage to one and multiple adversaries. He consumes his health to increase his damage output. Kafka specializes in dealing Lightning damage to two or multiple enemies at once. She can also deal DoT (Damage over Time) to enemies, which is one of her primary sources of damage.

Luka excels at dealing Physical damage to one or multiple enemies at once. He can obtain a stack of "Fighting Will" through a variety of attacks; when it reaches a certain number of stacks, his basic attack gets enhanced and will damage two enemies adjacent to each other.

5) New companion missions for Kafka and Yukong

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



After attaining the corresponding Trailblaze Level or completing the prerequisite missions, Companion Missions will be unlocked.

Learn More:



#HonkaiStarRail Version 1.2 All-New Companion Mission DetailsAfter attaining the corresponding Trailblaze Level or completing the prerequisite missions, Companion Missions will be unlocked.Learn More: hoyo.link/d63XDGAd

As disclosed during the version 1.2 livestream, Trailblazers are set to get two companion missions with the patch for Kafka and Yukong. The Companion's quest for the former is titled "Letter from a Strange Woman," and the latter's is "For I Have Touched the Sky." The special program revealed some details about the companion quests:

"Letter from a Strange Woman" will feature a brand-new story regarding Kafka. Kafka is a member of the notorious faction Stellaron Hunters, who is very calm, collected, and pretty.

"For I Have Touched the Sky" will feature a brand-new story revolving around Yukong. She is the Xianzhou Alliance's Sky-Faring Commission's Helm Master.