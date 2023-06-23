HoYoverse’s new gacha game Honkai Star Rail offers many profile customizations that allow players to show off their newly acquired characters, and the player avatar is one such customizable feature. You can equip one out of numerous pictures that are available in the game - some of them are character pictures that you acquire by obtaining the specific character, and others are received after completing quests or other activities.

You can obtain a hidden profile avatar very early in the game just by collecting seven wanted posters. To collect the wanted posters, you need to progress through the main story quest of Jarilo-VI and unlock the Administrative District.

This article will guide you to the locations of the seven wanted posters that you need to unlock the hidden avatar.

All seven Wanted Poster locations to unlock the Hidden Avatar in Honkai Star Rail

First wanted poster location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

In the Administrative District, teleport to the Goethe Hotel teleport point, then head south-west to the seating area. Near the seating area, you will see a Sampo wanted poster on the wall. You need to interact with the poster to collect it.

March 7th wanted poster location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

From the Goethe Hotel space anchor, walk to the north and take a turn to the west, and under the spiral stairs, you will see a March 7th wanted poster waiting for you to pick it up.

Trailblazer wanted poster location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

From the previous March 7th poster spot, look in the opposite direction and go to the billboard near the stairs. You will see a man looking at the billboard here. A Trailblazer wanted poster is pinned on the billboard, and you can interact with it to collect it.

First Dan Heng wanted poster location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Teleport to the Central Plaza space anchor and head north to where the road starts to descend. Walk to the right side of the road near the wall, and you will see a Dan Heng wanted poster on it. Interact with it to collect it.

Second Dan Heng wanted poster location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Keep heading north on the same road until it turns to the left, and you will see a second Dan Heng poster on the left side of the wall waiting to be collected.

Second March 7th wanted poster location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

This March 7th poster is just on the opposite side of the road near the stairs that lead to the Golden Theater from the last Dan Heng wanted poster location.

Seventh wanted poster location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The final wanted poster Belongs to Sampo. To obtain this poster, head southeast from the Golden Theater to the stairs heading up, and you will see the poster on the column.

50 Credits!? Achievement and Wanted Poster Avatar in-game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After collecting all seven wanted posters, you will receive a Honkai Star Rail achievement called 50 Credits!? and the Wanted Poster Avatar. You can equip your newly acquired avatar by going to your Trailblazer Profile and clicking on your profile picture.

