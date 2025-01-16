Honkai Star Rail Wishful Resin guide: How to get, use, and tips

Honkai Star Rail’s crafting system has changed forever with the introduction of Wishful Resin in the version 3.0 update. This seemingly limited item allows players to avoid rerolling relics and instead pick substats they need the most. Combined with the Self-Modeling resin and Variable Dice, Trailblazers can easily achieve optimal character builds, which will further help them tackle the endgame contents.

For those wondering how the system works, this guide will discuss ways to set custom relic substats using Wishful Resin in Honkai Star Rail and sources to obtain the item.

How to set custom relic substats using Wishful Resin in Honkai Star Rail

Customize Relic substat with Wishful Resin (Image via HoYoverse)

The Wishful Resin lets you pick a substat, unlike the rerolling method in the Variable Dice in Honkai Star Rail. You will also need a Self-Modeling Resin to enable the customization in the first place. Once you have both items, access the Synthesizer from the in-game menu or the Parlor Car.

Head to the Relic Crafting section and select the set you want to target for your character. Now, choose any piece of equipment that does not have a fixed main stat to find the Customized Synthesis icon at the bottom. Click on it to open the customization window.

From here on, you need to pick a main stat before setting the subsidiary. After choosing the attributes, hit confirm to get a custom Relic piece. You can set up two substats using the Wishful Resin, but the cost will vary accordingly.

You can customize a substat with 1x Wishful Resin. To set two substats, spend 4x Wishful Resin. The cost of Self Modeling Resin will remain the same regardless of the number of subsidiary attributes selected.

How to get Wishful Resin in Honkai Star Rail

Craft Wishful Resin from Omni-Synthesizer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Wishful Resin is dropped from the battle pass in Honkai Star Rail by default. Just progress to Level 50 to unlock the reward. Additionally, you can purchase the Nameless Glory tier of the battle pass to get an additional Wishful Resin.

The game also lets you craft the item via the Omni-Synthesizer using the Self-Modeling Resin and Relic Remains. Here’s the crafting cost for a Wishful Resin:

800x Relic Remains

1x Self-Modeling Resin

It is worth noting you can craft a total of five Wishful Resin per month using both resources. Given the limitation, you are advised to spend the item only when you need to balance the overall stats of a character.

