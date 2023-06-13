Honkai Star Rail Yujin location: Where to find her in the game

Honkai Star Rail is HoYoverse's latest role-playing gacha game in which Trailblazers take on challenges and complete story quests and activities. After finishing all story quests available in the Jarlio-VI chapter in Honkai Star Rail, you will move on to the next location, The Xianzhou Luofu, where you will receive a new quest named Navigation Compass Timetable.

The quest will ask you to find an NPC named Yujin, the owner of Cloudbreadth Sleeves. After finding Yujin, she will give you a quest to deliver a box.

This article will go over how you can find Yujin in Central Starskiff Haven and what rewards you can get after completing the quest.

Honkai Star Rail Yujin location and how to find her

As you progress further into the game's story, you will finish the Jarlio-VI chapter and unlock The Xianzhou Luofu as an explorable location. To find Yujinn in The Xianzhou Luofu, you need to open your Star Rail map, select The Xianzhou Luofu, then select Central Starskiff Haven. After this, you'll need to go near the lower part of the Central Starskiff Haven Zone.

Starwatcher Avenue Teleport point (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

You must teleport to the bottom teleport point on the Starwatcher Avenue map. After teleporting there, you will need to walk south. After walking straight for a bit, you will see Yujin standing in front of a building near a shop, waiting to be found. She will be wearing a green dress and eye-catching cat ears.

Rewards of the quest (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Upon finding Yujin, you can interact with her, and after going over some dialogue, she will give you a quest named "That Teacher." Upon completing the quest, you will receive a reward of 30 Stellar Jades, Trailblaze XP, 20 Strale, a Thief's Myriad-Faced Mask, and a Thief's Steel Grappling Hook.

It is also notable that if you do not progress through The Navigation Compass Timetable, she will hint that you should advance that quest first, so you are advised to progress through The Navigation Compass Timetable before interacting with Yujin in Honkai Star Rail.

