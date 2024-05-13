Hope Is the Thing With Feathers in Honkai Star Rail: Record location and how to use

Honkai Star Rail often features a bucketload of secret quests and hidden interactions that are easy to overlook. However, these obscure contents often yield surprising rewards, appealing to those who are actively seeking collectible items. Likewise, the “Hope Is the Thing With Feathers” record can be obtained via a hidden quest in Penacony’s Golden Hour.

For those wondering, “Hope Is the Thing With Feathers” is Robin’s exclusive record of high demand among the inhabitants of the planet. This has called upon scalpers that are charging a hefty sum in exchange for the collectible.

Thus, follow this walkthrough to obtain Robin’s record in Honkai Star Rail. You will also find details on how to play the song.

How to get the Hope Is the Thing With Feathers record in Honkai Star Rail

Hope Is the Thing With Feathers record location (Image via HoYoverse)

The “Hope Is the Thing With Feathers” record can be obtained via a hidden Honkai Star Rail quest. To initiate the mission, you must interact with the Vexed Pepeshi Guest in Penacony’s Golden Hour.

To be precise, the NPC is located northeast of the Clockie Plaza Space Anchor. To reach the exact spot as indicated above, take the shortest route by teleporting to the specified Space Anchor and following the main street on the right side of the map.

Now, listen to the Vexed Pepeshi Guest, as he discusses how quickly Robin’s new album was sold out in Penacony. The entity further specifies that the only way to purchase the records is via scalper, although this is an illegal practice.

Mysterious Dreamchaser choices (Image via HoYoverse)

This interaction will be cut short by a Mysterious Dreamchaser, who claims to have a stock of the record. Cycle through the dialogues, and eventually he will try to cut a deal with you. At this point, you will have the following choices:

I’m going to snitch you out to the Bloodhound Family.

…How much? Can you cut us a deal?

You can proceed with either of the options to get the record, although the latter will cost you 1x Praise of High Morals. But if you are going with the first option, turn around and find the Bloodhound Family Member. Snitch about the Mysterious Dreamchaser and help them capture the scalper.

The final rewards are as follows:

Hope Is the Thing With Feathers record

Sway to My Beat in Cosmos record

Railroad 100 achievement

You can claim this particular Honkai Star Rail achievement from The Memories We Share to receive 5x Stellar Jades.

How to use the Hope Is the Thing With Feathers record in Honkai Star Rail

Access the Phonogram from the Parlor Car (Image via HoYoverse)

You can play the “Hope Is the Thing With Feathers” record using the in-game Phonogram. The device is located inside the Parlor Car.

Teleport to Pom-Pom's location and head towards the Passenger Cabin to locate the Phonogram. Interact and access the aforementioned song from The Flapper Sinthome category.

Check out Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.