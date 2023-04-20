Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores - All legendary armors and how to get them

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores was released on April 19, 2023 and has introduced several new pieces of equipments and weapons, including a few legendary sets of armor.

The Burning Shores expansion was one of the most awaited DLCs of the year, which expanded the story of Aloy, where she travels south to the Burning Shores to eliminate the threat of a Metal Devil.

This article will cover all legendary armors introduced in the game and the process of obtaining them.

Every legendary armor in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores have introduced five legendary armor sets in the game, three of them being under the Quen category, initially representing the tribe.

The Nora Lookout armor from the outfit from the prequel, Horizon Zero Dawn, has been reintroduced in the expansion after being available as a pre-order bonus during the release of the base game.

The list of armors in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is as follows:

1) Nora Lookout

Cost

2000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Versace (VS)

Melee: 30

Ranged: 50

Fire: 35

Frost: -40

Shock: 30

Purgewater: 35

Acid: 35

Plasma: -40

Skills

+2 Medicine Capacity

+1 Potent Medicine

+1 Potion Proficiency

+1 Low Health Regen

+1 Drop Shield Capacity (Locked)

+1 Second Chance (Locked)

The Nora Lookout legendary armor can be grabbed from the stitcher in the Quen tribe area for 2000 metal shards and 8 Brimshine.

2) Blacktide Quen Commander

Cost

1 Metal Shard

Versace (VS)

Melee: 30

Ranged: 35

Fire: -40

Frost: 30

Shock: 30

Purgewater: 30

Acid: 40

Plasma: -25

Skills

+2 Energized Duration

+1 Resonator Builder

+1 Resonator Blast+

+1 Resonator Damage

+1 Elemental Spear (Locked)

+1 Evader (Locked)

The Blacktide Quen Commander armor is available as a pre-order bonus and can be purchased from the same stitcher for as low as 1 Metal Shard.

3) Quen Commander

Cost

2000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Versace (VS)

Melee: 30

Ranged: 35

Fire: -40

Frost: 30

Shock: 30

Purgewater: 30

Acid: 40

Plasma: -25

Skills

+2 Energized Duration

+1 Resonator Builder

+1 Resonator Blast+

+1 Resonator Damage

+1 Elemental Spear (Locked)

+1 Evader (Locked)

Quen Commander armor has the same attributes as the Blacktide Quen Commander armor, which is available as a pre-order bonus with an inflated price.

4) Quen Marine

Cost

2000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Versace (VS)

Melee: 34

Ranged: 50

Fire: 38

Frost: -40

Shock: 33

Purgewater: 35

Acid: 35

Plasma: -37

Skills

+2 Concentration+

+1 Deep Concentration

+1 Concentration Regen

+1 Stamina Regen

+1 Drop Shield Capacity (Locked)

+1 Valor Surge Master (Locked)

The Quen Marine armor can also be purchased from the same stitcher similar to every other armor listed above.

5) Quen Deadeye

Cost

Free

Versace (VS)

Melee: 30

Ranged: 35

Fire: 40

Frost: 30

Shock: -40

Purgewater: -40

Acid: 40

Plasma: 30

Skills

+2 Low Profile

+1 Stelth Ranged+

+1 Stealth Tear+

+1 Concentration

+1 Concentration Regen (Locked)

+1 Quiet Movement (Locked)

The Quen Deadeye outfit is rewarded to players for completing 'The Splinter Within' side quest along with 31200 XP, 2 Skill Points, and 1 Imperial Gold.

This concludes the list of all the legendary armors available and can be picked up in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

