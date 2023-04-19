Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores guide - All Pangea Figurine locations

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores has multiple Pangea Figurines located in different parts of the map. It is part of the Dino Digits Quiz and requires players to collect each of them and answer the quiz correctly to complete the achievement.

While the figurines look like miniature toys in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores covered in a rectangular box and are optional collectibles of the game, for achievement hunters it will remain a missing part if this quest is incomplete.

This article will shed light on every Pangea Figurine location that can be discovered in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

5 Pangea Figurine locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores features 5 Pangea Figurines which have been scattered around the map. Collecting each of them and answering the quiz will unlock the "Completed the Dino Quiz" achievement.

The locations of each and how to obtain them are given below:

1) Queen Rex

Queen Rex location (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Reach the location indicated on the map.

Approach the broken machine and analyze it outside the broken building.

Another point will be highlighted on the right, march towards it and analyze it.

Use the Pullcaster to pull out the rocks from the building to uncover the storage tank.

Investigate it and Aloy will uncover the location of the Shellwalker.

Follow the footprints to take down the Shellwalkers in the river and one of them will contain a box with the figurine.

2) Dimorphodon

Dimorphodon location (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Reach the small island on the north side of the map.

Approach the door and a console will be present. Enter the code 111464 to get access.

The figurine will be present on the right side upon entering.

3) Green Raptor

Green Raptor location (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Go to the middle of the map and scan the data point to reveal that the toy has been relocated.

Head towards the northeast direction using the compass to reach the parking garage located under the large crack.

Drop towards the bottom of the garage and a burnt car will be present beside the pool.

Open the trunk to collect the Green Raptor figurine.

4) Red Raptor

Red Raptor location (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Go to the east of the map to locate the broken building.

Pry open the hatch of the building and collect the figurine placed above the microwave.

5) Reggie the Pterodactyl

Reggie the Pterodactyl location (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Go to the Dinosaur Park area near the campfire to reach a building with a vent.

Climb up to the vent and pull to open it.

Go inside it and go straight to drop down.

Approach forward and after reaching the end, turn left and open the wooden barrier to collect the dinosaur toy.

This sums up the list of all the Pangea Figurine collectibles available in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. It is also worth noting that players will be required to correctly answer the quiz to unlock the achievement.

