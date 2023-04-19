All new machines in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores has recently been released, and fans cannot wait to try out the latest DLC with numerous new machines. They are generally spread across the entire game map replacing the animals filling out their gaps. While several machines are available in the base game, the expansion does not feature many more. They can currently only be found in four locations on the entire map.

This article will cover the new machines in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Every new machine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

As previously mentioned, each machine is spread across different locations in the enormous expansion map of Burning Shores DLC. The game provides an achievement called "All New Machines Scanned" to discover every new machine in the Burning Shores.

Every new machine and its locations of every new machine in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores are as follows:

1) Horus

This machine can be found by progressing through the His Final Act main mission of the game. Players will be required to overheat and intercept the machine, and eventually, it will get discovered.

It is considered the ultimate weapon of destruction, capable of producing more machines and inflicting powerful attacks. According to the game, although its previous variants were prone to overheating, it has been massively improved.

2) Bilegut

Bilegut location in map (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Bilegut is a froglike machine located below the center of the map, which will be highlighted as an Unknown Bilegut Site. It can be found roaming on the island and generally does not engage in combat unharmed.

It is a heavy hazardous machine that generally spawns Stingspawn to collect resources. It also has another variant which can be found by exploring the map.

3) Stingspawn

Stingspawn location in map (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Stingspawn is a flying machine that the Bilegut spawns and can be found in the exact location whose primary objective is to discover, collect, and deliver resources to Bilegut.

It is lightweight and initially does not possess any element to harm players, though it always flies around with a swarm.

4) Waterwing

Waterwing location in map (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Waterwings can be found in the Waterwing Mount Site towards the bottom of the small island beside the center island. It is a medium-sized neutral weighted bird that is highly aggressive when disturbed.

It also features another variant that can be discovered while exploring the map, and it is worth noting that it will begin to charge toward the player when it has been scanned.

This concludes the list of every new machine introduced along with the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Scanning every machine will grant the players with the "All New Machines Scanned" achievement even if every variant of them has not been discovered.

