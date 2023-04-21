Hot to get Security Guard's Key in Dead Island 2

Locked safes are one of the many things Dead Island 2 players will encounter while exploring its world. These require keys to be unlocked and hold some interesting items.

While the keys are usually nearby, they can often be obstructed by difficult challenges or might require a specific quest to be active. The Security Guard’s Key is the perfect example of this, where his safe can be found quite early and easily, but the key is in a difficult position.

How to unlock the Security Guard's Safe in Dead Island 2

Quite early in your exploration of Dead Island 2’s open world, you will encounter a security kiosk in the parking lot of the Halperin Hotel. Inside the kiosk, you will find the Security Guard's safe, which can’t be unlocked without its key. Going down the nearby ramp will lead to a named enemy surrounded by a small horde.

The named enemy holds the Security Guard’s Key. If you visit this place early on, these enemies will most likely have a skull next to their health bars, indicating that they are three or more levels higher than you.

High-level enemies have always been a feature of role-playing games, as they are a way to control player movement and exploration or pose a challenge that players can return to later on.

The situation in Dead Island 2 is no different. You are supposed to come back here after gaining three or four levels to fight this enemy and earn your reward, which is in the safe.

Alternatively, you can just fight him now. He will deal absurd levels of damage while taking almost none, and so will his goons. You can clear out smaller enemies and use environmental hazards to try and kill this enemy.

Teaming up with a buddy via multiplayer will also be of great help. Even if enemies get much stronger with more players, their numbers won’t go up. You guys can divide them up and kill them one by one, as well as perform more coordinated attacks with the stronger singular enemies.

Once you have the key, you can go back to the kiosk and open the safe. The rewards inside will be completely random but should be of high rarity.

You will also encounter many other doors and safes that can only be opened with these keys. Many keys can be tied to quests, so they might not be available when you find the lock.

Dead Island 2 is a first-person action adventure game that involves killing zombies around the beautiful cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco. It follows the story of six "Slayer" who crash from the last evacuating plane from the state of California and must now come up with a plan for survival.

