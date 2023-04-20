How to easily complete the Clickbait side quest in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 really captures the feeling of LA and streaming culture with the #Clickbait side quest. Players will travel to the GOAT Pen, a streaming house in Bel-Air. Players won’t be able to access this non-story quest until a bit into the game, but it’s a pretty intense one. As one of the 4 non-story quests in the zone, it makes up a fair chunk of your overall progression throughout the game.

In this quest, one member of the GOAT Pen is still alive, and unzombified - Amanda Styles. Players get word of explosions kicking off at the streaming house, and for this Dead Island 2 side quest, you need to go check it out. She wants to make some content as the world ends, and naturally, your survivor is going to get roped into it.

Assist Amanda Styles in Clickbait side quest in Dead Island 2

While on the main story quest The Chosen One, you can backtrack to Bel-Air to take this side quest on in Dead Island 2. When you get to the roof area of the Goat Pen, you’ll see Amanda Styles, who you’ll speak to in order to trigger this quest. She’ll have several objectives for you, in order to make the best possible viral video.

Steps to completion

Explosions on the GOAT Pen roof? Check it out!

Talk to the loud girl on the GOAT Pen roof

Blast some music and lur ein the zombies for a rooftop rumble

Boot some brain-eating butts off the roof! (x6)

“Stop”? What does Amanda want done differently?

Go for the limbs and get your maim on! (x12)

THAT WAS FUN? What’s next?

Burninate the zombies to death!! (x6)

Mop ‘em up for some epic B-Roll!

Leave a comment with Amanda Styles

When I did this side quest on PlayStation 5, I did not read the first objective and went straight to killing Dead Island 2’s many foes. You need to kick zombies off the roof first, so break a few panes of glass to make it easier.

Any character can use the basic kick function, but Survivors that have a jumpkick - EG: Dani, can boot them much farther. It can be a bit tricky, but zombies never stop spawning until you’ve completed the burning portion of the side quest.

After that, Amanda will want you to chop limbs off. This part, at least, is so much easier. Just wield a slicing weapon and cut body parts off by swinging at legs and arms. If you have a gun, you can shoot legs or arms off, if you have a rifle. No matter how you do it, cut body parts off to progress this Dead Island 2 mission.

There are plenty of ways to set zombies on fire in Dead Island 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Next up is perhaps the hardest part, unless you have fiery weapons or throwables. You need to burn 6 zombies to death. There are fires in the area you can kick zombies into. As long as they’re on fire when they die, that’s what matters most. Finally, you’ll clean up the rest of the baddies that had spawned.

You’ll also see your first Crusher (Chonkers), which was the Halperin Hotel boss. Fight it exactly like you did there - dodge the punches to weaken it, jump over the shock wave, and hammer it in the head and legs. These zombies definitely skipped leg day.

After that, claim your reward and progress deeper into Dead Island 2! Unlike most of the other survivors you save, she’s not especially interested in leaving her spot just yet. But it’s certainly a fun optional mission for you to take on in Hell-A.

Poll : 0 votes