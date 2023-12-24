House Flipper 2: All Flipper Tools and how to unlock them

To maximize your profit in House Flipper 2, you must make the most of every Flipper Tool at your disposal. However, these are not something you will gain access to during your journey as a realtor and renovator in the Sim. You will need to make significant progress in the game before you can get your hands on each of them.

Many in the community are struggling a fair bit when it comes to unlocking each of the tools in the game. Today’s House Flipper 2 guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to get your hands on every Flipper Tool in the Sim.

How to unlock every Flipper Tool in House Flipper 2

Here are all the Filler Tools in House Flipper 2 and how you will be able to unlock them:

1) Cleaning tools

Cleaning tools that let you wipe out stains and take out the trash are some of the first abilities you get to unlock in the game. You will get access to cleaning tools as soon as you start your first job.

These are the basic tools that you will use to make a modicum amount of profit when renovating and selling a house.

2) Wallpaper Tool

The Wallpaper Tool unlocks when you complete the "New Walls, New Me" quest that is provided to you by Mark Pescini. This tool will help you significantly increase the market value of a home by letting you install wallpapers and tiles on floors and walls in the kitchen and bathrooms.

3) Vacuum Tool

To get the Vacuum Tool in House Flipper 2, you will need to complete Emma Baker’s “Out with the Old!”. Once you obtain it, you will be able to clean the tightest of spots in the house you are renovating.

4) Painting Tool and Wiring Tool

The Painting Tool is another great feature that lets you increase the market value of a house. To unlock it, you will need to complete Jane Ouattara’s “Adding a café to my bookshop” quest. Along with the painting tool, it also unlocks the Wiring tool, which will let you connect lights and switches.

5) Demolishing tool

The Demolishing Tool is the ultimate weapon in a renovator’s arsenal in House Flipper 2. To unlock it, you will need to progress a fair bit in the game, which will get you to David Hoffman’s “A floor plan to change” quest. After completing it, you will be able to unlock the tool.