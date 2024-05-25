How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Noble Number 9 Haaland Challenge?

The Clash of Clans Noble Number 9 is part of various Haaland Challenges in May 2024. In this challenge, players are required to achieve three stars by destroying the Town Hall 9 base with the provided army composition which includes Archer Queen, Yellow Card Spell, Barbarian Kicker, and other units. Barbarian Kickers are the special troops that resemble the Norwegian football giant, Erling Haaland.

This article highlights all the details on how to achieve three stars in the Clash of Clans Noble Number 9 Haaland Challenge.

Method to get three stars in Clash of Clans Noble Number 9 Haaland Challenge

Strategic deployment of the Archer Queen

Deployed Archer Queen (Image via Supercell)

Begin the conquest by strategically positioning the Queen between the right flower and the flag on the top-right corner of the base. This precise placement is pivotal as it allows for the efficient clearance of numerous buildings in a straight line using the Giant Arrow Hero Equipment. The angle chosen for deployment is crucial to destroy the vast array of defenses present there.

Initiating the assault with Earthquake and Lightning Spells

Earthquake Spell usage (Image via Supercell)

With the Queen strategically positioned, it's time to initiate the assault with calculated precision. Employ one Earthquake and one Lightning spell, directing their destructive force towards the middle and Inferno Tower respectively. This combo ensures the removal of the frustrating cluster of defenses at the top side of the base.

Sneaky Goblin onslaught

Group of Sneaky Goblins (Image via Supercell)

As the battlefield trembles from the initial assault, unleash the Sneaky Goblins to neutralize the Clan Castle. Their stealthy approach ensures the efficient elimination of enemy forces, clearing the path for further advancement.

Read more: How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Card-Happy Haaland Challenge?

Periphery assault: Triggering Tesla trap, and Super Miner onslaught

Tesla trap (Image via Supercell)

Turning attention to the periphery, employ a strategic approach to trigger Tesla traps concealed near the far-right statue in Clash of Clans Noble Number 9 Haaland Challenge. Deploy a lone Archer for this task, setting the stage for the grand entrance of both Super Miners. With meticulous timing, unleash these powerful units to obliterate the designated section of the enemy base.

Final onslaught and Heroic invisibility

Giant Thrower deployment (Image via Supercell)

As the battle reaches its climax, direct the remaining forces towards key targets. Send Giant Throwers to target vital storage structures, supported by a Bowler to eliminate the Bomb Tower and other troops. With strategic precision, dispatch a Barbarian Kicker to neutralize the Grand Warden lurking on the far left side.

As the heroes and troops converge towards victory, employ the Yellow Card spell to render them invisible. This ingenious tactic ensures their progression without hindrance, paving the way for a three-star victory in Clash of Clans Noble Number 9 Challenge.

