How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Quick Qualifier Haaland Challenge?

The Clash of Clans Quick Qualifier is the eighth Haaland Challenge in May 2024. This features a formidable army composition consisting of Electro Dragons, Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and other troops. To complete this challenge, players have to use this army to secure a 3-star victory by destroying the provided Town Hall 12 base.

This article provides a complete guide on how to achieve 3 stars in the Clash of Clans Quick Qualifier Haaland Challenge.

Method to get 3 stars in the Clash of Clans Quick Qualifier Haaland Challenge

Sneaky Goblin setup

Sneaky Goblins deployment areas (Image via Supercell)

Begin the raid on the Clash of Clans Quick Qualifier Challenge base by deploying five Sneaky Goblins at the provided positions. Allow them to dismantle buildings and create a path for the forthcoming onslaught. Wait for a few seconds before proceeding with the next phase.

Barbarian King's rampage

Barbarian King deployment (Image via Supercell)

Introduce the Barbarian King into the fray, positioning him on the left side of the battlefield. After destroying the two Army Camps, activate the King's Spiky Ball Hero Equipment to wreak havoc and systematically dismantle the entire compartments with the bouncy nature of the Equipment. Utilizing his ability at the right moment is crucial to deal maximum damage to the enemy's defenses.

Pair the Barbarian King with Archer Queen once the Spiky Ball destroys various defenses present on the base.

Electro Dragon onslaught

Deployed Electro Dragons (Image via Supercell)

With the groundwork laid by the Goblins and the Barbarian King's rampage underway, it's time to unleash the Electro Dragons. Deploy them from the top left side, coordinating their assault with precision. Deploy Rage on their shadows to amplify their destructive capabilities on the battlefield.

Read more: How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Card-Happy Haaland Challenge?

Coordinated aerial assault

Yellow Card Spell used on Eagle Artillery (Image via Supercell)

As the battle rages on, introduce the Stone Slammer and Balloons to bolster your aerial assault. Coordinate their entry to complement the Electro Dragons' advance, targeting key defensive structures and clearing the path for other forces. Utilize the Lightning and Yellow Card Spells strategically to neutralize threats and safeguard your forces.

Use the Yellow Card Spell on the present X-Bow and Eagle Artillery to strategically neutralize them.

Timing and coordination

Grand Warden deployment (Image via Supercell)

Throughout the onslaught, timing and coordination are paramount. Deploy Rage Spells judiciously, ensuring your Electro Dragons are empowered when needed most. Deploy the Grand Warden near the Town Hall to neutralize the threat and clear the path for a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Quick Qualifier Haaland Challenge.

