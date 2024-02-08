How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge

The Clash of Clans Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge, which is a part of the ongoing Dragon Festival in the game, has gone live. The festival marks the celebration of this year's Lunar New Year and is themed around dragons. It has introduced many exclusive items to the title, like Frozen Arrow Equipment, Dragon Warden skin, and many time-limited troops.

The Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge requires you to conquer a base. If you succeed, it yields 400 exp, 25 Gems, and a Research Potion. However, three-staring it won't be easy, as it's guarded by high-level walls and defenses while featuring a Town Hall 16 at its core.

This article discusses a few strategies you can follow to conquer the Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge in the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Things to know before completing the Clash of Clans Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge

If you haven't unlocked the Town Hall 16, completing the Clash of Clans Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge won't be easy. This is because the army composition provided for the task is the Root Ryder troop, which is exclusively available to those who've reached Town Hall 16.

Here is the army composition provided in the Clash of Clans Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge:

10x Level 9 Sneaky Goblins

4x Level12 Super Wall Breakers

5x Level 9 Healers

3x Level 3 Root Ryders

3x Level 7 Witchs

Level 95 Archer Queen equipped with Frozen Arrow Equipment

Spells: 1x Rage, 2x Freeze, 1x Recall

If you three-star the base, you'll not only receive the abovementioned rewards but also earn the loot available in the base, including 500,000 Gold, 500,000 Elixir, and 5000 Dark Elixir.

Three-star the Clash of Clans Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge

To three-star the Clash of Clans Yas! Sleigh, Queen! challenge, first deploy a Wall Breaker at the left corner of the base to open up a space for Archer Queen to break into the village. Back up the queen with four Healers once she moves inside the base. Then, drop a Rage Spell on these troops.

While they are taking down the nearby defenses, deploy Sneaky Goblins near the entrance so that they pass through the Rage Spell's aura and boost up to reach the Town Hall. Help these Goblins by dropping Invisible Spell while they're attacking the TH. Once it is destroyed, drop the Recall Spell on the queen and Healers.

Deploy a Wall Breaker at the village's right corner to burst open an entrance for the army. Next, drop the Recall Spell near this entrance so that the queen can target Air Defense and Inferno Towers. If her HP runs out, drop Freeze Spell on the latter.

Deploy all the Witches at the bottom section of the village, followed by Root Ryders, and help this procession with the remaining Spells.

Following these steps correctly should help you conquer the base. However, it's easier said than done; hence, keep trying and improvise if anything goes wrong.

