Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are able to complete many different quests and side missions as they make their way through their epic campaign to stop the evil Dragon Lord.

Upon reaching a certain point in the game, if they own the latest DLC, they are able to access it. The Coiled Captors DLC can be accessed through an area called Dreamveil Overlook, but players need to reach the area first.

How to access Dreamveil Overlook in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Coiled Captors is the first of four DLCs that will be available for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. In this DLC, centered around the Coiled race of creatures, players will be able to face off against Coiled, crabs, landsharks, and the Old God (Chums). Players will be able to unlock new cosmetics to customize their character as well as new items to collect such as guns, rings, armor, and more.

Players must find Dreamveil Overlook to access the DLC, Coiled Captors

In order to reach Dreamveil Overlook, players will need to ensure that they are in the Overworld. The Overworld can be accessed in a few different ways. The first is by heading to the exit of whatever area the player is currently in. This will take them out to the Overworld. The second way is by selecting the Overworld from the Fast Travel menu, which is by far the quickest way to access it.

Navigating the Overworld of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players can access the Overworld to discover hidden locations (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once players are in the Overworld, they will need to make their way to where they first met Bach Stahb, who can be found near Queensgate. Once they have reached that location, they will find the entrance to Dreamveil Overlook close by. The player can then make their way into Dreamveil Overlook by simply walking over to the entrance and entering using the corresponding button.

What to do in Dreamveil Overlook

Players are able to do a few things inside Dreamveil Overlook. The first of which is that they are able to access the new DLC by going to the first Mirror of Mystery.

This is where players will need to head to face off against Chums. There is also the Wheel of Fate in this location, which players can spin in order to gain a chance to earn some fabulous gear, including some powerful weapons.

There are more DLCs coming to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands soon

As more DLCs unlock, players with the Season Pass will gain immediate access to them (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players who have purchased the Season Pass will have access to all of the upcoming DLCs. In addition to Coiled Captors, there is going to be DLC 2 (Gluttons Gamble), DLC 3 (Molten Mirrors), and finally DLC 4 (Shattering Spectreglass). Players will be able to access these DLCs through the Mirrors of Mystery once they are unlocked.

Edited by Siddharth Satish