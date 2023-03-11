Capcom’s latest remake of the beloved Resident Evil 4 is due for an official release this year, and eager players can already have a taste of what the game has to offer via its “Chainsaw Demo,” available on all supported platforms.

This particular demo follows players taking control of Leon S. Kennedy as they once again step into the ominous village in the opening hours of the game, fending off against the violent residents and trying to piece together the location of Ashley Graham.

Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023.

The demo is quite expansive despite its short runtime, and also features a few additional secrets - one of which will be the focus of this article.

Note: Minor spoilers for Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo will follow. Discretion may be required.

Unlocking the Mad Chainsaw mode in the Resident Evil 4 remake demo is a random process

Unfortunately, as of the time of writing this article, it seems that the Mad Chainsaw mode for the Chainsaw Demo of the Resident Evil 4 Remake does not have any solid requirements to unlock - it is entirely a random process. However, players must have completed the demo at least once for it to trigger, which should average them around a solid 20-30 minutes of playtime.

The mode has a random chance to be enabled automatically when you start a new playthrough, with the Extreme Difficulty Mad Chainsaw Mode Incoming red warning text being shown.

Simply choose Accept Challenge to enter into an even more brutal version of the Chainsaw Demo and relive the magic of Resident Evil 4. It is recommended to keep restarting a New Game until the elusive mode finally appears.

How can players better survive against the increased difficulty?

Mad Chainsaw mode is a specialized, single-playthrough challenge and features high difficulty. Players must be sharp-footed and focused if they want to survive the onslaught of the Ganados.

Eager players can refer to the following tips to have an easier time during the challenge:

Be quick on your feet and keep an eye out for enemies. Do not let them get the upper hand.

Do not trigger the enemies after you as soon as you reach the village. Use stealth to take down isolated enemies and replenish your ammunition and medicinal supplies by looting items.

A Shotgun can be found on the second floor of a nearby building. It is highly recommended to get this weapon as soon as possible.

Once you trigger the horde, there is no going back.

Do not kill every enemy you come across - avoid them to conserve your ammunition.

Dr. Salvador makes a return this time with a flaming chainsaw.

Use your weapons and melee to slow whittle him down, making sure not to get hit. Patience is key.

Make several rounds across the village, avoiding villagers and taking down Dr. Salvador in the process.

Additionally, make sure to parry enemies (including the chainsaw!) when prompted to both block damage and stagger enemies.

The demo ends with the ringing of the Church bell.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is slated to be released on March 24, 2023, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

