How to access map in Metal Gear Solid Delta

You can access the map in Metal Gear Solid Delta via the Survival Viewer. This is the new way to interact with the in-game map. When you're going through your mission objectives as Snake, the map may not be visible on screen. The compass provided to you helps with directions to assist gameplay.

However, going through your Survival Viewer and then accessing the map in Metal Gear Solid Delta can help you understand the terrain better. This guide will explain how to do it.

Accessing the map in Metal Gear Solid Delta

This is how to access the Survival Viewer on PS5 (Image via Konami)

Here are some simple steps you can follow to quickly take a look at your map in Metal Gear Solid Delta:

In-game, access the Survival Viewer by pressing 'Tab'.

This will take you to a menu consisting of the following options: Camouflage, Backpack, Food, Cure, and Map.

Simply click on the Map option, which is at the very end of the menu, to access the map in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

In the map, the Triangle with a line underneath it denotes Snake's position, and the yellow circle denotes your objective.

You can press 'Tab' again to exit the Survival Viewer and get back in the game.

Map controls explored

The map is a very useful tool to scan your area and understand the physical region you're operating in. It shows your objective as well, so it's easier to know the direction you're headed in. You can scroll the map using the WASD keys.

Moreover, when you find collectibles like the Ga-Ko or the Kerotans in Metal Gear Solid Delta. These locations also show up on the map, making it easier to remember them in case you need a second visit.

By using the 'C' and 'Z' keys, you can zoom in and out, respectively. This will allow you to scan the finer areas and unnoticeable regions, such as river streams or canals.

The top right corner of the map also mentions the name of the region you are currently exploring. Moreover, on the left side of the map, you will also see what floor you are on if you're within a multi-storied building.

This is everything you need to know about how to access the map in Metal Gear Solid Delta. While the map is important, also keep an eye on the compass to stay aware of enemies and vital locations.

