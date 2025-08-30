There are a total of 64 Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta. Finding all of them will allow you to unlock the It Ain't Easy Being Green trophy. The Kerotan Frogs are one of the few collectibles you can find in the game, and they are spread across various regions of the map. It's important to note that the locations are the same in Metal Gear Solid Delta and MGS 3: Snake Eater.

Ad

This article will go over all 64 Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta to help players find the collectible in-game.

All Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: 64 locations explored

Dremuchij South

The Kerotan can be seen between the blades of grass (Image via Konami)

The first Kerotan location in Metal Gear Solid Delta is in Drumuchij South. The frog is located on the small hill in the Eastern direction. You can also spot it next to a Ga-Ko Duck toy. The hill will be located to your left, and you must climb it after crawling under the fallen log.

Ad

Trending

Dremuchij Swampland

The next Kerotan can be found near the exit of this region, within the swamp region, where you must swim through swampy waters to get to the Kerotan. You can find it close to the edge of the lake on a small ledge on the eastern side of the exit passage.

Dremuchij North

Head forward and eliminate the guard you come across. Then, move forward in the North-Eastern direction, and you will arrive in a clearing in the forest. Here, you will see the Kerotan on top of a stump clearly in the open. Collect it by shooting it off the high stump.

Ad

Dolinovodno

In this stage of the game, you will come across a massive wooden swinging bridge that you must cross to get to the other side. This is also the next one of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta. You will find the frog toy atop the wooden post on your left at the very beginning of the bridge.

Rassvet

In Rassvet, you must head North of the entrance of the area. The Kerotan will be located in a ruined building, which you can investigate after eliminating the two guards you encounter when you enter the area. In the back wall of this building, there is a hole, across which the Kerotan will be sitting in the open.

Ad

Make sure you explore all the aforementioned Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta before you begin the main mission objective, as this would be a point of no return. Once you start your main objective, you can't collect the toys again.

Dremuchij East

On the Western edge of the area, you will find a Ga-Ko Duck toy under some fallen logs in the clearing. Next to the Ga-Ko will also be the Kerotan frog nestled behind two tree stumps.

Ad

Dremuchij North 2

After the cutscene between you and The Boss, you must take down the guards who enter the area. Once they're dealt with, move towards the location they came from and then turn right. Here, you should be able to find a tree you can climb. Go up the tree, and you will come across the next one of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta on top of a small ledge.

Ad

Dremuchij Swampland 2

Return to the swamp and enter the waters. Swim towards the small island on your right, and you will find the Kerotan sitting next to a tree. You can collect it from here and move forward.

Dolinovodno 2

Yet again, you can use the Dolinovodno bridge as your reference to find the second of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta. For the second visit, cross the bridge, and you can find the frog toy on your right side on top of a small ledge next to the wooden post.

Ad

Rassvet 2

The second Kerotan in this location can be found when you visit it again. Return to the ruined building and investigate it. Find the red flight of stairs and go downwards to find the frog toy sitting underneath the stairs in Rassvet.

Chyornyj Prud

Once you enter, you must make your way through the lake towards the exit on the opposite end. The Kerotan may be difficult to find, as you must explore the waters near the bank.

Ad

The best way to find it is to find the Ga-Ko first, which is sitting on top of a tree near the bank. Dive underneath to see the Kerotan underwater near the tree.

Bolshaya Past South

This is one of the more difficult Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta to find (Image via Konami)

Sneak under the fence in this heavily guarded area and then make your way to the left. You may have to sneak past some guards as you follow along the barbed wire fence. On top of a climbable tree, you will notice the Ga-Ko.

Ad

Move ahead and crawl past this area to reach the next electrical fence close to a small pool of water after you collect the uniform. The next Kerotan location in Metal Gear Solid Delta is in this area, as the toy is hidden by the fence between some trees.

Bolshaya Past Base

Kerotan under the chair (Image via Konami)

In the small central building, go left and into the room with a couple of beds lined up. Underneath a chair here, you will find the next Kerotan in the Bolshaya region.

Ad

Bolshaya Past Crevice

This is where you will come face-to-face with Ocelot. During the fight, you can take cover and turn towards the entrance of the arena from which you entered. Look in the Eastern direction, and you will find the Kerotan frog in the grass.

Next, you must make your way through the Chyornaya Peschera cave system to come across more Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch

Ad

Here, you must take the narrow path to your left and go all the way through without falling. Once you're through, you must work through the crawlspace and reach the end of the passage with a large hole in it. On the other end of the whole, you will see the Kerotan close to a pair of Night Vision goggles.

Chyornaya Peschera Cave

Kerotan looking down at The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via Konami)

The next Kerotan is also located in the Chyornaya Peschera Cave region. This time, you will find it close to the area where you face the next boss, The Pain. Defeat the boss, and once you're done, you can look upwards to find the Kerotan on the edge of a hold in the cave's roof.

Ad

Chyornaya Peschera Cave Entrance

Go down the main pathway until you reach the large room with sunlight pouring in. On your left will be another entrance. Follow along the path to come across a fallen log. Crawl underneath it and turn around to find the next of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Ponizovje South

This one is easy to find as the frog toy is sitting to your left on the bank. It's located by the entrance of the tunnel on your Eastern side and should be difficult to miss as long as you're aimed in the right direction.

Ad

Ponizovje West

If you take the Western route out of Ponizovje South, you'll end up swimming to Ponizovje West, where you may have to first eliminate some guards. There is an armory close to the North-Eastern side of the arena. Dive underwater here to find the Kerotan behind a drain.

Ponizovje Warehouse: Exterior

Find the red gate once you enter this area. It should be located on your left. This gate also serves as the next one of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta, as the frog toy sits atop the gate's left end.

Ad

Ponizovje Warehouse

Inside the warehouse, go downstairs using the very first flight of stairs you come across. Once down, tuck yourself into the boxes and look upwards at the ceiling to find the next Kerotan on top of a beam. You can shoot it down to collect it.

The Graniny Gorki region serves as the next area for a plethora of Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Graniny Gorki South

Ad

Take the path to your right after going into the main clearing in this region. Make your way to the left of the exit, and on top of the branches of the tree, there will be the next Kerotan location in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Outside walls

On the western edge of the map outside the walls, you must travel all the way to the end to find the Kerotan sitting between some trees. To get to it, you can sneak through the hole in the fence on the left side.

Ad

Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Inside walls

From the entrance, go towards your right side towards a smaller building with a bare-brick exterior. The Kerotan can be found inside the window panel in this building.

Graniny Gorki Lab 1F

You must enter the lab and then head down the hallway on the left. Next, take the very first corridor on your right and go into the hallway. This path will take you towards a set of lockers, where you can find the next Kerotan location in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Ad

Graniny Gorki Lab B1 East

On the first Basement floor of the Graniny Gorki lab, find the jail cells in the east. Go all the way to the end, to the very last jail cell, to find the Kerotan frog toy. This one is easy to locate.

Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West

The Kerotan is located in the break room. It can be found west of the Graniny Gorki Lab's first Basement floor, right before the computer room in the South-Eastern corner of the map. Next, you will enter the Svyatogronyj region, which serves as a hub for several Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Ad

Svyatogornyj South

When you enter the area, exit the building and walk a few meters ahead. Next, you can turn around to find the Kerotan sitting atop the entrance on the very left end of the building. It's difficult to miss this location as it comes after The Fear boss fight.

Svyatogornyj West

Walk forward and stick to the left pathway. Here, you will find the Kerotan on the edge of a few rocks near a fallen log and a climbable tree. This area is located on the north-west of the entrance.

Ad

Svyatogornyj East

From the North-Eastern end of Svyatogornyj West, head towards the Syvyatogornyj East. You must locate the large building towards the end of this area in a forest clearing. You can identify it by finding the patrol guards in this region. Take them out and focus your attention on the broken window in this building.

This serves as the next one of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta. The frog toy is sitting on the other side of the broken window inside the building.

Ad

Sokrovenno South

This is where you will fight the next boss, The End. In this region, you can easily find the Kerotan by getting to the concrete building on the leftward path. Climb up the building and behind it on the rocks, and you should be able to find the frog toy. This place is at the very start of the arena.

Sokrovenno North

From the previous southern area, head into Sokrovenno North. As you move forward, scan the trees, and you will find the Kerotan sitting by the foot of a tree on your right. This should be easy to spot as long as you're scanning the region for the toy carefully.

Ad

Sokrovenno West

In this region, all you have to do is locate the river. It can be found by heading forward as soon as you enter the region. The river serves as the next one of the Ga-Ko as well as the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

You must follow the water stream until it comes to an end on the left side. At the end, the river will flow into a cavern where the frog toy is located.

Ad

Krasnogorje Tunnel

Once you enter the tunnel, head forward until you reach the ladder. Next, turn 180 degrees to face the path you just came from. You will be able to spot the Kerotan frogs near a pillar on the right side.

Krasnogorje Mountain Base

The next location is on the mountain towards the northernmost cliffside. To get to it, head forward after entering and drop down the ledge that marks the point of no return. Stick to the left until you reach the entrance to the next area. Step back and look to your left on the north side, and you'll find the Kerotan there.

Ad

Krasnogorje Mountainside

The next in the list of Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta is close to the exit of this area. On the thin pathways that lead up the mountain, you will encounter a guard towards the very top. After taking him out, you can find the frog toy on top of a building to the right of where he was patrolling.

Also read: How to complete Operation Snake Eater

Ad

Krasnogorje Mountaintop

This Kerotan frog toy is close to the first turret gun you encounter in this area. You will have to deal with the guards in this area and then make your way to the mounted turret. Approach the gun and then look in the direction it is pointing in. Look a little leftwards and you'll find the Kerotan a few meters ahead.

Krasnogorje Mountaintop: Behind Ruins

As soon as you enter the area, equip a sniper and look towards the closest radio tower ahead of you. The Kerotan is sitting at the base of this tower and can be spotted easily with a scope.

Ad

Krasnogorje Mountaintop Ruins

Back towards the exit to the mountaintop, you will encounter a small ruined shack. Look to the left of the shelf above the bed on the right side of the room. This is the next of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Groznyj Grad Underground Tunnel

This Kerotan has to be collected before you start your fight with the next boss, The Fury. Head downstairs in the building and turn left towards the balcony at the very end of the hallway. Go into the balcony and look upwards at the beams to find the frog toy.

Ad

Groznyj Grad Southwest

On the eastern side, you will come across a storage unit that has a slightly open door. To reach it, head straight after entering and turn right. Next, climb up the flight of stairs, and once you reach the top, turn around and run towards the back wall where the storage unit is located. Inside the doors, you should be able to see the Kerotan.

Groznyj Grad Northwest

Ad

Sneak between the two rows of tanks, carefully avoiding the guard, so you don't raise any alarms. Once you reach the end, take a right and deal with the guard present there. Climb the boxes on the side of the building you come across. The top of the stairs serves as the next one of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Groznyj Grad Southeast

Climb up the roof of the centermost building in this region. On the back of the right corner of the roof, you should be able to see the frog. Use a sniper to shoot it and collect.

Ad

Groznyj Grad Torture Room

Take the door on the left and head inside the room. There will be a guard inside, and you must deal with him. The Kerotan is sitting underneath his desk and can only be collected once the guard is tranquilized or dealt with otherwise.

Also read: Taste The Poison achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Groznyj Grad Northeast

In the Northeastern corner, find the underground network and enter it via an open grate located at the end of the passage to the right. This grate can be found near the building down the passage. Crawl underneath until you find the opening on the right side of the tunnel. This is where the next Kerotan is located.

Ad

Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab East Wing

The next one of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta is in the Office and Locker area up the stairs in the Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab's East Wing. Take a flight up the stairs and enter the rooms to find the next one of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta on top of a shelf on the right end of the office.

Ad

Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab West Wing Corridor

In the corridor, look through the first window on your left. The frog toy is sitting on top of a pole outside and can be spotted with ease. However, you will need a sniper to make it easier to collect it from this location.

Tikhogornyj

This Kerotan is easy to find as it's located right where you wake up in Tikhogornyj. Once this part of the game begins, turn around and scan the log at the very end of the river behind you to find the frog toy.

Ad

Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall

In the room with the tall ladder exit, the Kerotan can be found to your left on some ventilation pipes. It should be easy to find, as it's close to the exit of this area and can't be missed easily. Next, you will enter the Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab again, which serves as the next area for several Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Wing

Ad

To the east, you will come across a mechanic whom you can tranquilize. To get to this specific area, go down the stairs, then climb the next flight of stairs on the opposite end of the room. The area will have some terminals, one of which serves as the next one of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Wing B1

This is the area where you fight Volgin. Once the fight starts, you can quickly turn left and look up at the ledge to find the Kerotan safely tucked away close to the bridge on the upper level.

Ad

Groznyj Grad

Snake and Eva escape on a motorcycle (Image via Konami)

Some of the collectibles from this point forward are hidden during the motorcycle chase sequence. Therefore, the upcoming Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta are difficult to get to.

Ad

Eva will stop the bike at two points once The Shagohad is chasing you. The guard tower serves as the next one of the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta. It is located inside a tower's window during your first pitstop.

Also read: Metal Gear Solid Delta New Style Legacy Style

Groznyj Grad Runway South

The forklift is the next in the list of Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via Konami)

In the Groznyj Grad Runway's Southern region, Eva's singular stop will allow you to find the next Kerotan. It is located in the open in the seat of a forklift to your left. Use a sniper to collect it quickly.

Ad

Groznyj Grad Runway

The next few Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta will be difficult to get to. Therefore, it's best to save the game after collecting the previous frog toy. Eva will no longer stop to allow you an easy shot.

You must find the numbered boxes during the ride. The Kerotan is sitting on box number seven on the left side of the road.

Groznyj Grad Runway 2

There is yet another Kerotan in the same region. This one is on the right side of the road instead and is situated on top of box number 18 next to a truck. You'll likely need a sniper and a few attempts to get it.

Ad

Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge

This one can be found off the bike while you're sniping C3. The Kerotan can be found on one of the bridge's support beams on your left. The Ga-Ko is also in the same region and can be found on the right side towards the rocks.

Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge 2

This is one of those Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta where you must deal with the boss fight. It is located in the arena where you'll encounter Volgan again on the tank. There is a guard tower in this location, and the frog toy is located close to its base.

Ad

Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge North

This Kerotan is difficult to hit and is located between the barriers of a roadblock. You will once again be engaged in a chase sequence, so it may be difficult to hit this target. It will be heavily surrounded by guards, but should be easy to spot between the red and white strips of the barrier.

Lazorevo South

It's best to use your RPG-7 weapon to get some of these next for Kerotans. Keep your eyes open to scan the right side of the track as you enter this region. The frog toy is sitting by a rock in the distance.

Ad

Lazorevo North

Moments after you enter the area, the second Kerotan can be found on the left side of the track. It is seated on top of a rock and should be easy to spot. However, collecting it is difficult, so it's best to use your RPG-7. A Shotgun may also prove to be a worthy substitute. The next in the list of Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta is the Zaozyorje region.

Ad

Zaozyorje West

After the cutscene, keep moving forward and deal with the guards that follow. You will have to cross a small log bridge, underneath which are both the collectibles. On the right side is the Ga-Ko, and on the left, you'll find the Kerotan.

Zaozyorje East

The next one in the list of Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta is also easy to find. You will have to cross a puddle, and on the other side in Zaozyorje East, there will be a rock next to a tree at a fork in the road. This is where the frog toy is located.

Ad

Rokovoj Bereg

The final Kerotan is situated on top of a tree in the middle of the arena, where you will face off against The Boss. You can shoot it as soon as you have an opportunity, and your It Ain't Easy Being Green achievement will be completed.

These were all the Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta. As mentioned earlier, there are a staggering 64 frog toys hidden in the game at various stages, and getting them all can be a struggle. Make sure you use saved files as often as possible to make the hunt easier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.