How to get 100% Camo Index in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Getting a 100% Camo Index in Metal Gear Solid Delta is not only about blending into the jungle; it’s also one of the rare achievements that really shows you’ve mastered Snake’s stealth. The catch? You can’t just pick this one up lying around. To reach that perfect camouflage percentage, you’ll need to go after a very specific uniform: the Moss Camo from The End.

Ad

Without further ado, here is how you can obtain a 100% Camo Index in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

How to unlock 100% Camo Index in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The End in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / KONAMI)

1) Facing The End

Ad

Trending

The End is one of the most iconic boss fights in the series, and he’s the key to hitting a 100% Camo Index in Metal Gear Solid Delta. Unlike most outfits you find tucked away in crates or hidden bases, the Moss Camo is literally on this boss. During the fight, The End can be hiding in one of three spots.

He doesn’t give himself away easily, but there’s a trick: his rifle’s scope catches sunlight and gives off a tiny glint. Spotting that shine is the best way to track him down if you’re struggling. You can also spot him with the Dragonov from a distance if he is equipped, but it takes some stealth and patience.

Ad

Also read: Can you fast travel in Metal Gear Solid Delta?

2) Holding him up

This fight isn’t about blasting the boss down; it’s more of an intimidation. You need to sneak up behind The End so quietly that he doesn’t hear you. Once you’re close, aim your gun at his back to hold him up. If you do it right, he’ll drop to the ground with his hands in the air.

Ad

Here’s the important part: don’t stop after the first hold-up. Aim away and then aim back at him. Do this three times. On the third, he’ll wiggle around, and that’s when he drops the Moss Camo. That’s the reward for your patience.

Tip: If you catch him lying on the ground, you can still pull this off. Just shoot the dirt near his head, and then hold him up again. It still makes him squirm and give up the Moss Camo.

Ad

3) Reaching 100%

Once you’ve got the Moss Camo, equip it and find a patch of green grass or forest floor. Now, go prone, and you’ll see your Camo Index hit 100%. Pair this Camo with Woodland Face Paint, and you’re basically invisible in forested areas.

The Moss Camo isn’t just good for stealth numbers; it also has a unique perk. Snake actually absorbs stamina from sunlight while wearing it, thanks to its photosynthetic properties. So, while donning this costume, not only are you staying hidden, but you’re also recovering energy just by lying low.

Ad

What if you miss the 100% Camo Index in Metal Gear Solid Delta?

Avoid making noise and move through every cover you see along the way (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / KONAMI)

If you don’t manage to get the Moss Camo during your fight with The End, there’s a backup option. Beating the game with zero alerts unlocks the Stealth Camo, which makes you almost entirely invisible. This approach also lets you achieve a 100% Camo Index in Metal Gear Solid Delta, but it’s tied to the much stricter Foxhound Rank run.

Ad

For more such content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda. You can check these out in the meantime:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.