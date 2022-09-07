How to access and play Roach Race in Cyberpunk 2077 and on your mobile devices

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest 1.6 update introduced a significant number of quality-of-life updates to the RPG, along with a brand new arcade mini-game called Roach Race.

As the name suggests, the game players can enjoy while exploring Night City will be directly inspired by CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher series.

Patch 1.6 will be the final set of major updates the developers will introduce for last-gen consoles. The upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty, will also not be making its way to the previous generation, so players can expect a plethora of graphical, texture, and feature updates in the game in 2023.

However, last-gen console owners will be able to enjoy the Roach Race, where players will have to control the infamous mount and jump over obstacles while avoiding getting hit by enemies. Gamers will have to collect bonus items to increase their personal score along the way, as they strive to set new records with every run.

Today’s guide will talk about how players can access and play the Roach Race in Cyberpunk 2077 and on their smartphones.

Accessing Roach Race in Cyberpunk 2077 and on mobile devices

While Roach Race is a mini-game inside Cyberpunk 2077 itself, fans can also try the title on their mobile phones. The arcade game has been released as a standalone title as well, which CD Projekt Red has published in collaboration with Crunching Koalas.

It does not have microtransactions and is free to download and play on Android and iOS. However, the high scores for the two platforms will be separate; hence, players will find completely different leaderboards in the two games.

To play Roach Road within the Cyberpunk 2077 game itself, players must visit various locations in the Night City, where there will be an arcade machine with the game installed.

Three of the most accessible locations that players will be able to find the machine in are:

V’s Northside apartment

Japantown apartment

The Glen apartment

How to play Roach Race in Cyberpunk 2077

To be able to start the Roach Race, players will have to make V approach the Arcade machine and press the button that prompts them to start the game.

The arcade game also comes with a short story that players will be able to enjoy, which is themed around the bugs that Roach had when The Witcher 3 was first released.

Roach starts by landing on top of the house and then running away from Geralt as he chases after him.

In Roach Race,

Players control the horse and make it move to rack up the score. The control inputs are extremely easy, and all players will have to do is input the designated commands of either jump or double jump.

The goal will be to maneuver Roach around various obstacles and environments while collecting bonus items and avoiding enemies like griffins, crows, as well as enemy NPCs. Roach will constantly need to jump over fences and holes in the ground and look to collect items, which can often be very tricky to get.

There will be carrots that Roach can get during a run, which will make him run significantly faster for a limited period of time. Thereby helping the player rack up more scores as they grind towards the top of the leaderboard.

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 players will only get one life per run in Roach Race, so if the force falls into a pit, gets captured, or runs into an enemy, Geralt will catch up to it, and players will have to retry the run from scratch.

After finishing the race once, players will receive a message from “CDP Arcades” inside Cyberpunk 2077, which will congratulate them on their score and thank them for trying out the game.

