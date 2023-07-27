Remnant 2, the third-person shooter/ souls-like title from Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing, has finally been released. Much like any other modern release, Gunfire Games' latest title is offered in multiple editions, each with its own in-game bonuses. And if you pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, you will redeem in-game bonus items.

One such pre-order bonus is the survival pack, which grants resources that you can use to get an early boost in the game. However, if you are new to the Remnant series, accessing the survival pack and other in-game rewards can be a bit tricky. Especially, given the game does not directly notify the location of the pre-order bonus. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to access the survival pack in Remnant 2.

Where can you find the survival pack in Remnant 2?

The survival pack in Gunfire Games' latest co-op souls-like shooter is a bundle that includes some of the rarest early-game resources. These resources can be used as materials to upgrade your weapons or as consumables during exploration and combat.

While it can be a little tough to figure out where to find this pre-purchase bonus in-game, it's quite easy to locate. When you log in for the first time into the game, the survival pack is added to your inventory. You can access the bundle by simply going to your inventory menu. The survival pack includes the following items:

2 Mudtooth Elixir (EXP Bonus)

5 Bloodroot

3 Ammo Boxes

1000 Scrap

10 Iron

It should be mentioned that these resources are not exclusive to the survival pack, as they can be found in the game by simply exploring the zones and defeating enemies. However, getting these resources in the early game can be a bit tricky and tedious.

It also bears mentioning that the survival pack is only available with the Ultimate Edition of the game, and is not a part of the Deluxe or Standard Edition. Here's a breakdown of the different editions of Remnant 2:

Standard Edition ($50)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

Ultimate Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elder armor set

Radiant armor set

Void armor set

DLC bundle (Expansion pass for future DLCs)

Survival pack

If you pre-ordered any of the editions of the game, you will also be able to use the pre-purchase bonus archetype - the Gunslinger, early.

Remnant 2 is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.