How to achieve the Apple Pie trophy in Atomic Heart

The Apple Pie achievement in Atomic Heart is one of the more interesting side quests you can complete in your playthrough. It gets its name from the activity description, as you’ll practically have to collect red apples. Some will be straightforward, while others can be found in trickier areas.

You won’t get a direct reward for completing this quest, which will also take some time. To complete the Apple Pie achievement in the game, you’ll have to collect about 100 apples that can be found all over the game’s world. Some will even induce you to use your parkour skills. The primary reason why you’ll want to get this done is to achieve an additional trophy.

Completing this achievement will bring you closer to a perfectionist trophy if it is valuable to you. However, you can also do it to have some fun in Atomic Heart, going outside the realm of the typical activities you’ll typically do. Thankfully, it’s not a very difficult task to achieve, and there’s even a glitch that makes it more accessible.

The Apple Pie achievement in Atomic Heart brings an arcade feel to the modern-day FPS title

Atomic Heart puts you in a dystopian world where all hell has broken loose. The robots have gone rogue, leading to the decay of modern society, and the entire game design reflects it accurately.

Amidst all the ruin and chaos, the Apple Pie achievement is a bit of a simple task that you can engage in to try out something fun. As mentioned above, it’s easy to complete when you know the correct steps.

The area where you can start the Apple Pie achievement begins towards the end of the “She Shells Moustache on a Seashore” quest, so you’ll have to reach that point in Atomic Heart.

The previous quests will have you complete Claire from all her body parts, and you’ll fall unconscious.

When you wake up, you’ll notice bizarre things all around you. You have woken in a special state in “Limbo.” Get out of the house you wake up in, and you will see everything else stuck in time.

Roam around the area, and you will see bright red apples floating around it. Just move through them, and they will count as being collected.

There are 114 such floating apples that you can find in Atomic Heart, and finding them can take some time. At first, you will find plenty of them close to where you wake up from your consciousness.

You’ll need 100 apples to complete the Apple Pie achievement. You can manually check the quest progress after you have collected the first one.

Apple Pie achievement glitch

Some players have reported that a glitch is present in Atomic Heart. Essentially, it requires you to save the game the moment you wake up in Limbo, and then you start collecting the apples. After you have collected some of them, quit and restart the save.

You’ll again find the apples you collected in their original positions. However, your progression for the Apple Pie achievement trophy won’t reset by reloading your previous save. It’s worth noting that this process may become invalid shortly if Mundfish sorts out the glitch with an update.

