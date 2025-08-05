The Triple Dreamer Title in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a hidden title that doesn’t seem difficult to achieve at first, but the game doesn’t really explain what you’re supposed to do. The requirement says, “Watch Run for Our Dream! with a specific formation.” While that might sound straightforward, the part that confuses most players is “specific formation.”

Here’s how you can achieve the Triple Dreamer Title in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

How to unlock the Triple Dreamer Title in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Mejiro McQueen in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

To unlock the Triple Dreamer title, the concert formation needs to have Mejiro McQueen in the center position. That’s the part the game doesn’t clearly explain. It doesn’t matter who you place on the left or right, just make sure McQueen is in the lead (center) slot when setting up the performance for Run for Our Dream!

How to trigger the title

Once you have Mejiro McQueen ready, go to the Concert Theater.

Select Run for Our Dream! Tap Set Up. Put Mejiro McQueen in the center position. Fill the other two slots with any characters. Start the performance (you don’t need to watch it as skipping works). After the concert ends, check your missions menu. The Triple Dreamer Title in Umamusume: Pretty Derby should now be available to claim.

Which McQueen version works?

Any version of Mejiro McQueen will work for this. So, if you have the regular one or the anime collaboration version, both should be fine. If you don’t have her at all, and you still have a 3 star exchange ticket, use that to get her. Without her, you won’t be able to unlock the title.

Extra notes on McQueen

Even though the title doesn’t require racing, it’s good to know how McQueen works if you’re training her for other goals. She’s a long-distance, turf-only runner, so avoid dirt races. To get solid performance out of her, focus mainly on

Stamina (at least 1200)

Guts (around 1000)

These stats don’t affect the title unlock, but they’re important if you're using her beyond just the concert setup.

