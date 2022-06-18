How to acquire Fur Scraps in Monster Hunter Rise

Like every other game in the franchise, Monster Hunter Rise features a commonplace resource and crafting system. This system requires players to gather materials from their hunts to use to craft things like consumables, weapons, and armor. However, finding some items can be difficult.

Though it may be a more common resource in other games, Fur Scraps can be hard to come by in a game about hunting giant reptiles. However, there are still a few choice targets that players can hunt down to get their fill of the desired resource. There are also a few crafting recipes that yield Fur Scraps.

So, how can players begin their search for this desired resource? Well, with a few different ways of accumulating Fur Scraps through trading, players may want to learn about the most efficient and effective method when it comes to trading other items for these resources.

Fur Scraps in Monster Hunter Rise can be obtained through trading

A screenshot of Monster Hunter Rise (Image via Capcom)

Before discussing methods of collecting these resources, it would help to know why players would even want to have an abundance of Fur Scraps in the first place. These scraps, as well as their plus counterpart, are used primarily for crafting equipment for the player's Palico buddy and, sadly, not their Palamute.

These sets of equipment can be crafted at a Buddy Smithy. A lot of Buddy Armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise require Fur Scraps and Fur Scrap Pluses in order to be crafted. So what are some of the best methods for collecting these items for crafting?

The first method players can use to accumulate Fur Scraps is by trading in Bullfango Pelts at a Buddy Smithy. Bullfango Pelts have a fairly high drop rate, so it's highly likely that players won't have to go to too much trouble to acquire them. Bullfango Pelts can be collected from Bullfango, obviously. That said, collecting a large number of these pelts can turn out to be a bit difficult.

While "difficult" may not be the best way to describe loot with a 60% drop chance, collecting vast amounts of these items quickly may be a bit tricky. The best places to find Bullfango are in the Flooded Forest and Shrine Ruins areas. Players can also get Fur Scraps from other pelt items like Warm Pelts from Kebli found in these areas as well. Moreover, Anteka from the Frost Islands offers these pelts as well, albeit with a significantly lower drop chance.

While there are a lot of ways to obtain pelts to trade for Fur Scraps, the best way players can collect a large amount in such a short time involves the Shrine Ruins. Bullfango and Kebli reside there and possess the highest chance of offering items to be traded in for the desired Fur Scraps in Monster Hunter Rise.

