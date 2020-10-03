How to acquire Halloween hats in Among Us

Among Us has been shattering records and beating mainstream video games in terms of players and daily viewers on Twitch. The game's popularity is unparalleled compared to any other video game in the market currently, and the credit goes to it's simple to understand, yet complex to implement, game style. It is a simple game to learn but is hard to master, unless you are a great liar and can manipulate people with ease.
It is October now, and many video games have started rolling out Halloween themed cosmetics to bring in the hype of everyone's favourite spooky holiday. Among us also brought some cosmetics into the gam, in an attempt to provide players with a seasonal feel. These include around 12 hats, all of which look scary and intimidating during matches.
In this guide, we will be going over these Haloween-themed hats and understanding the ways in which they can be acquired.
How to get free Haloween hats in Among Us?
Among Us players simply need to log onto their game and go to the Laptop in the spawn spaceship. After that, you need to select 'hats', upon which you should be able to see the new Haloween-themed hats in the game. However, if you do not see them, then you will need to update your game to the latest version.
There are a wide variety of references to horror in the case of these hats, as the Jason face mark, pirate hat and witch hat, all provide new customization options to the players. To top it all off, these cosmetics are free and can be used by anyone in the game.
There are a bunch of Christmas hats that have been added to the game files as well, which was spotted by a number of YouTubers. To equip these hats, players simply need to change the date on thier phone to December and restart the game. Gamers can also wait for Christmas and equip these free hats in the game.
The developers are clearly committed to this game, and players should expect to see more cosmetics and pets being added frequently to Among Us.
Published 03 Oct 2020, 20:21 IST